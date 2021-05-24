The murder of 13-year-old Danny Croteau may finally be solved - though the prime suspect has himself died

Nearly a half century after the body of Danny Croteau was found floating in the Chicopee River, surviving relatives of the murdered boy are expected to join Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni Monday to provide what might be the final update to the still open murder investigation.

The press conference is set for noon Monday in Springfield and comes about a week after the death of former Roman Catholic priest and convicted sex offender, Richard R. Lavigne. Lavigne’s death was first reported by MassLive.

Croteau was 13 when they found his body, floating face down in the Chicopee River, a few miles from his Springfield home on April 15, 1972. Croteau, an altar boy, was killed by a crushing blow to his head, likely with a rock, and his body was then thrown into the river, the Globe has reported.