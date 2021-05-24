Pile of debris on fire at recycling facility in Brockton

Deputy Fire Chief Edward Williams Jr. said a pile of scrap was burning at Eco Recycling Systems, Inc. at 195 Mulberry St. in Brockton.

Firefighters were called to battle a fire at a recycling facility in Brockton on Monday.

Williams said it was taking some time for firefighters to extinguish the single-alarm fire.

“They’ll be there a while,” he said in a telephone interview.

According to the company’s website, Eco Recycling Systems buys scrap metal and rents out roll-off containers for construction sites.

At 1:33 p.m. Brockton fire officials posted photos of the fire on Facebook and wrote that the smoke could be seen from as far away as Raynham.

