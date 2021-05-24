Scott Brown tells CNN: Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for Jan. 6 insurrection

Former US Ambassador Scott Brown said Sunday that Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol that left five people dead including a police officer.
Brown, a Republican and former US senator from Massachusetts who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand, made the comments during a CNN interview.
Asked if he thought Trump was responsible, Brown said, “absolutely, I mean, he bears responsibility. I think his presidency was diminished as a result of this. And I think he’s paying a price. He’s been impeached twice. He was impeached for those actions. A lot of the great things that he did ... all those things are by the wayside now.”
He said it’s “imperative to find out what role everybody played” in the deadly riot.
He said watching footage of the insurrection was disquieting.
“I was embarrassed, I was angry,” Brown said. “And I want to make sure it never, ever, ever happens again.”
The violence erupted shortly after the insurrectionists heard Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, give a speech in which he encouraged them to walk to the Capitol and “fight like hell” in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November election victory.
The Capitol was evacuated with lawmakers whisked away to an undisclosed location during the tumult in the building. Biden’s victory was certified early the next morning.
