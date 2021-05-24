Scott Brown tells CNN: Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for Jan. 6 insurrection

Former US Ambassador Scott Brown said Sunday that Donald Trump “bears responsibility” for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol that left five people dead including a police officer.

Brown, a Republican and former US senator from Massachusetts who served as Trump’s ambassador to New Zealand, made the comments during a CNN interview.

Asked if he thought Trump was responsible, Brown said, “absolutely, I mean, he bears responsibility. I think his presidency was diminished as a result of this. And I think he’s paying a price. He’s been impeached twice. He was impeached for those actions. A lot of the great things that he did ... all those things are by the wayside now.”