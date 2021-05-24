Shooting in Roxbury leaves one person dead, two people wounded

One person was fatally wounded and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries during a triple shooting late Sunday night in Roxbury, Boston police said.

The shooting took place on Creston Street around 11 p.m. and the homicide victim was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. at an undisclosed Boston hospital, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman.

The two other shooting victims are expected to survive their wounds, Boyle said.