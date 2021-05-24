Shots fired at Watertown home with residents sleeping inside

Watertown police responded to a report of shots fired at the Philip Darch Road residence, in the town’s Lexington Gardens neighborhood, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Monday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. When police arrived, they determined the home had been shot at “multiple times.”

None of the home’s residents were injured in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Watertown police at 617-972-6500.

