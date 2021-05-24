Some front line workers must still reuse their N95 masks. A nurse found a better way to store them between uses

Even 14 months into the pandemic, some frontline workers are still struggling to get clean N95 face masks each day, according to Timothy Aurelio, an emergency room nurse at Roger Williams Medical Center who has worked there for more than two decades. Many employees in health care settings, he said, still have to reuse the protective gear multiple times.

But there was no place to keep the masks safe. They were getting thrown on desks, picking up bacteria. Or they were stuffed in bags, purses, and pockets, where they were getting crushed and soiled.

He recently saw a security guard place their N95 in a brown paper bag and twist the bag through their belt loop in order to keep it safe, and keep it on them. But keeping it in a bag deforms and flattens out the mask.

Enter: The N95 Mask Preserver.

Q: What is the N95 Mask Preserver?

Aurelio: It’s a portable preserver for your N95 mask that you can attach to the belt loop of your pants or scrubs, or leave on your desk. It’s manufactured here in the US and protects your mask from being crushed in your bag and getting dirty on your desk so that it lasts longer, but also keeps frontline workers safe.

Q: What is it made out of and how much does it cost?

Aurelio: It’s built with anti-microbial, anti-fungal, mold and mildew inhibiting technology. It’s actually made out of the same plastic, or polypropylene, that we use to make our syringes in the hospitals. And, at the same time, it reduces waste and expenses for hospital systems. It is water resistant and dishwasher safe, but you can also use hospital-grade wipes to clean it. But, it’s recyclable so it’s environmentally friendly.

A single preserver costs $15 and 100 preservers would cost a system or hospital $1,000.

Q: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their emergency recommendation of reusing or recycling N95 masks, back to single-use only. Why is your product still relevant in Rhode Island’s hospitals?

Aurelio: [The CDC’s latest guidance] is great news — when we see it really happen. However, we are still not seeing this trend in our area. N95 masks are still considered a “hot commodity.” Now, more that ever, it is critical to protect the integrity of every N95 mask. I’ve spoken to many nurses and doctors at hospitals around the US, [we have customers in 27 States], and most are reporting that they are issued an N95 Mask at the start of their shift. They have to use it when going into a COVID-19 patient’s room, and use the same mask for that particular patient for the entire shift.

Q: How could this design help frontline workers beyond the pandemic?

Aurelio: The concept for my product is N95 mask integrity protection. Whether you are using your mask once, all shift, or all week, the storing of your mask in the traditional brown paper bag has proved ineffective in protecting the integrity of the N95 mask.

Plus, N95 Masks are averaging $1.50 each — which is an incredible cost for any health care institution. And they are used not just during the pandemic. But also, this preserver could go beyond just protecting frontline workers from COVID-19, but against any other airborne disease. That’s priceless.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.