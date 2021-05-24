fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Boston mayoral candidate forum on energy and the environment

Updated May 24, 2021, 1 hour ago
The Boston candidates for mayor. Clockwise from top left: Kim Janey, Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, Jon Santiago, John Barros, and Annissa Essaibi-George .
The Boston candidates for mayor. Clockwise from top left: Kim Janey, Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell, Jon Santiago, John Barros, and Annissa Essaibi-George .Globe Staff

How we respond to climate change will define the future of the City of Boston. Our next mayor will be faced with crucial decisions about how we build a carbon-neutral, accessible, green, equitable city. Join The Boston Globe and the Environmental League of Massachusetts for a virtual forum of all Boston mayoral candidates. Each candidate will have the opportunity to discuss their plans for renewable energy, clean transportation, waste reduction, environmental justice, resilient communities and more. Watch live below:

Boston Globe video