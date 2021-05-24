What’s next for Providence schools?

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if Phil Mickelson can win the PGA Championship at age 50, surely I can avoid beer-league softball injuries for a few more years. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,258 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 85 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,704. There were 67 people in the hospital, and 527,445 residents were fully vaccinated.

By now you’ve probably heard that Providence Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters agreed to resign in exchange for a $169,118 settlement that must be paid out on or before June 10.

The payment is a tough pill to swallow for many who believed Peters should have received nothing after hiring an administrator who was accused in Florida of touching the toes of high school boys. The administrator, Olayinka Alege, was charged this month with simple assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in April.

So what happens now?

Superintendents of large school districts don’t grow on trees, so top staff at the Rhode Island Department of Education – including Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green – are going to run the district temporarily.

Infante-Green is likely to name an interim superintendent in the coming weeks, but it’s not yet clear who is the frontrunner is for that job. There are several staffers at both the city and state levels who could provide continuity, but there’s always the chance that Infante-Green will bring in someone with previous experience in Providence (like when she hired Fran Gallo to be interim superintendent in 2019).

The search for a permanent superintendent is going to need to begin quickly because Infante-Green and Governor Dan McKee want to have a new leader in place by the beginning of the school year, which starts Sept. 9.

This will likely renew the debate over whether to conduct another national search or hire locally.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has made it official. She’s running for governor next year. Read more.

⚓ The fourth-graders at the International Charter School in Pawtucket are easily the best lobbyists in Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Budget airline Breeze Airways will begin nonstop flights on July 22 from T. F. Green to Charlestown, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Islanders looking to save money by shopping at Costco may have to wait even longer for a local warehouse. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Timothy Aurelio, an emergency room nurse at Roger Williams Medical who developed the N95 Mask Preserver. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Investigation: The inside story of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home COVID-19 outbreak. Read more.

⚓ Economy: Larry Edelman makes the case that unemployment insurance should be a fully federal program, like Social Security. Read more.

⚓ Business: What’s the deal with all these “ghost restaurants” on our food delivery apps? Read more.

⚓ Sports: Columnist Tara Sullivan writes that Patrice Bergeron’s leadership was on full display as the Bruins dispatched the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor McKee is scheduled to appear at a ribbon cutting for the Pier 2 upgrades at Quonset’s Port of Davisville at 9:15 a.m.

⚓ The Senate Oversight Committee is holding a hearing on the Rhode Island Airport Corporation at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ The Globe is hosting a Boston mayoral candidate virtual forum at noon that will focus on energy and the environment.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.