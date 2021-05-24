Wreckage located in fatal sinking of Emmy Rose

Operating from a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration vessel named Auk, the team covered about 5.5 square miles of sea floor before finding the wreckage, according to Klein.

Sonar specialists from Salem, N.H.-based Klein Marine Systems worked with federal officials to locate the wreckage of the 82-foot-long, steel-hulled Emmy Rose on Thursday afternoon, the company said in a statement.

A fishing vessel that sank six months ago with its four-man crew aboard about 22 miles off the coast of Provincetown was found last week using sonar technology, marking a major advance in the investigation of the ship’s sinking, officials said Monday.

The Emmy Rose sank in November, taking with it the crew: Captain Robert Blethen Jr. of Georgetown, Maine; Jeffrey Matthews of Portland, Maine; Ethan Ward of Pownal, Maine; and Michael Porper of Gloucester, Mass.

Reyann Matthews, the 25-year-old daughter of Jeff Matthews, said it was “overwhelming” to learn that the wreckage had been found.

“It’s just a lot to process right now. It’s bringing up all the old things,” she said by phone Monday evening.

Reyann Matthews said her family has been struggling to deal with the loss of her father, and the finding of the Emmy Rose brings at least a chance that they can have answers about how the ship went down.

“Hopefully they can figure out what happened to the boat so we can have some closure,” she said.

Eric M. Weiss, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, said it is working alongside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Coast Guard to probe the Emmy Rose’s sinking. Each agency will release a separate report after concluding its investigation, but they are still in the early stages, Weiss said.

Lieutenant Brandon Newman, a Coast Guard spokesman, said he could not discuss the precise location of the Emmy Rose, but the wreckage “will be a key part of the investigation.”

“The Coast Guard greatly appreciates the coordination of Klein Marine Systems, NOAA and the NTSB as we continue to investigate the sinking of the F/V Emmy Rose,” Newman said in a statement.

