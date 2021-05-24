Four reasons why no one in Congress is doing anything about Marjorie Taylor Greene

In 2019, this same Republican leadership stripped former Iowa Representative Steve King from his committees and then basically made him a pariah after he, twice, questioned why white supremacy is offensive. And Democrats voted along with Republicans to twice rebuke Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar over comments she made that were seen as antisemitic.

While Americans have seen that there are often no repercussions for offensive language from politicians — particularly on the right — the fact is this particular inaction is out of step with even recent precedent.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene did it again over the weekend, with another outrageous, ignorant and offensive comment. And again, just a handful of her House Republican colleagues called her out. And again the House Republican leaders said absolutely nothing.

So what is so special about Greene that she isn’t being more widely rebuked? It says more about the current state of politics and the incentives in the system than it does about Greene. Here are four reasons why little is being done to further ostracize Greene.

1. There is no punishment that will change the situation

Greene has only been in Congress for four months and she has already been stripped of all committees. She is a new member and has no leadership role. In terms of formal power, she is just a freshman member of Congress, albeit one that is a household name.

So logistically speaking there is nothing more to do here. Republicans know that anything they do won’t stop her from continuing to draw attention with offensive comments. Members of Congress are free to refrain from associating with her. And, remember what happened when Democrats stripped her of her committees after Republicans failed to do so? Greene and Republicans used it as a unity moment to dump on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and raised money off it. This time, Pelosi may not want a censure resolution in the House, not only because it takes attention off of other legislative items, but because she doesn’t want to give any reason for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Greene to rally behind each other.

2. The Trump factor

King was a very prominent Ted Cruz backer in the 2016 presidential primary and not all that close with President Trump. So if Republicans wanted to dump him, then Trump wasn’t going to lose a lot of sleep over it. This is not the case with Greene, however. She is very close with Trump and has been doing rallies around the country on his behalf, even after the election.

Anyone who wants Greene to answer for her actions will have to contend with Trump first, and that’s something House Republicans have been unwilling to do.

3. McCarthy wants to be speaker

One person that needs Trump in his corner is McCarthy. If history is any guide, McCarthy should be able to lead Republicans to reclaim the House majority after the midterm elections, and that would make him the House Speaker. But in order to do that he will likely need Trump to not endorse someone else. McCarthy may be deeply offended by Greene and really annoyed by her antics, but he doesn’t appear eager to risk losing Trump’s support.

If Greene threatened the Republican takeover of Congress then maybe McCarthy would act. At the moment, however, McCarthy may be betting that voters will make up their minds based on other factors.

4. Attacking her only makes her more powerful

In the current political media and fund-raising environment, the more press Greene gets for the wacky things she says and the more she comes under attack from the political establishment — the more of a star she becomes to supporters in her deep-red House district, and the more money she raises. For context, amid one controversy after another, Greene raised an eye-popping $3.2 million during the first three months, more than any other House Republican besides House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Republican leaders know they cannot say Greene is right (because she isn’t) but at the same time if they do anything other than give it the silent treatment they are — in some ways — only helping her, and that makes her an even bigger problem.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.