Mass. reports 23,670 COVID-19 vaccinations

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.3 percent of the 8,842,020 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was fewer than on Sunday, when 34,520 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 23,670 to 7,541,049, state officials reported Monday.

The total shots administered included 4,086,923 first shots and 3,212,716 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 241,410 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,454,126.

