Abortion rights to be put to the test again

The decision by the Supreme Court to review Mississippi’s law seeking a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is an assault on Roe v. Wade (“Justices to hear abortion challenge,” Page A1, May 18). Mississippi has already made it very difficult to obtain an abortion. There is only one clinic in the entire state, and it is open only two days a week . Since the state mandates a 24-hour waiting period between the initial visit and the abortion procedure, women must find the time, energy, and money to pay not only for the abortion but also for a hotel room, child care for any children the women may have, and time off from work. These and other restrictions severely affect women of color and low-income women and can delay an appointment.

Advertisement

If a woman does get the money together and make it to the clinic, she must undergo unnecessary procedures and a state-mandated lecture, and if she does not make it back on the following day, she will have to start the whole process over again.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, 58 percent of women in the United States age 13-44 live in states hostile to or extremely hostile to abortion. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, as many as 20 states could ban abortion outright.

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s attorney general, says she is “committed to advocating for women.” This law is not about the rights of women; rather, it’s about controlling women and denying them the reproductive care they need and that is their right. It’s time for all of us who have the good fortune to live in states where abortion care is readily available to lobby for legislation to protect the reproductive rights of women in every state in this country.

Advertisement

Pat Yingling

Roslindale





Government interferes with women’s lives but leaves men in the clear

The right to abortion is back in the news. The basic question should be: What right does the government have to dictate what a woman does with her uterus? Before we face the real threat that the courts could overturn Roe v. Wade, it is time to reassess the issue. It is time for common sense: It takes two to create a pregnancy. If the female is forced to carry the fetus to term, the male should pay for half of the cost of prenatal care. If the mother decides to keep the baby, the male responsible for the pregnancy should pay child support for 18 years. His role in the pregnancy can be easily ascertained by a DNA test after the birth. If unwilling, he should be forced to meet his responsibility by court order.

An unwanted pregnancy can change the course of a girl’s or woman’s life. She can be tainted forever as what people used to call an unwed mother, or forced into a bad marriage. She may give the child up for adoption and then wonder for the rest of her days what happened to her child. Each child should be wanted. The mother should be happy about her pregnancy.

The public should be outraged by government interference in a woman’s right to choose. It is as bizarre as courts dictating how much a woman should weigh. It is her body.

Priscilla J. Ham

Shrewsbury