Matt Siegel missed chance to be an advocate for a particularly vulnerable group

Re “Morning radio host returns to the airwaves: Siegel signed off over Lovato jokes” (Metro, May 21): Station managers at Kiss 108 FM tell Matt Siegel he can’t make fun of LGBTQ young people, and the station is the bad guy? Shame on him.

A just-released 2021 national survey on LGBTQ youth by the Trevor Project indicates that 42 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide this year. A major reason for this disturbing statistic is the constant barrage of people bullying them, questioning them, and making fun of them.

Siegel has a vast audience of listeners, many of whom look up to him and consider him a role model. This was such a missed opportunity for him to be an advocate for an amazing group of young people who deserve much better. He owes them an apology.