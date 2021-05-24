Matt Siegel missed chance to be an advocate for a particularly vulnerable group

Re “Morning radio host returns to the airwaves: Siegel signed off over Lovato jokes” (Metro, May 21): Station managers at Kiss 108 FM tell Matt Siegel he can’t make fun of LGBTQ young people, and the station is the bad guy? Shame on him.
A just-released 2021 national survey on LGBTQ youth by the Trevor Project indicates that 42 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide this year. A major reason for this disturbing statistic is the constant barrage of people bullying them, questioning them, and making fun of them.
Siegel has a vast audience of listeners, many of whom look up to him and consider him a role model. This was such a missed opportunity for him to be an advocate for an amazing group of young people who deserve much better. He owes them an apology.
James McCauley
Associate director
Riverside Trauma Center
Riverside Community Care
Needham
The writer is a licensed independent clinical social worker.