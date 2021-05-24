For the sake of kids under 12, we need to be vigilant in wearing masks

The controversy regarding mask-wearing has focused on everything except what matters most at this time: the safety of children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination (“Vaccinated parents face new family safety dilemma,” Page A1, May 16).

These youngsters have sacrificed so much during the pandemic. They have missed more than a year of school, sports, and social activities. They have maintained physical distance from their friends and covered their faces with masks. They have done so, for the most part, without complaint, to protect adults, particularly those over age 65, who are at highest risk for the most serious outcomes.