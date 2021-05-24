The Celtics know creativity will be key to any success they have have in attacking Nets’ defense

So over the past month, Brooklyn shifted toward more defensively versatile lineups that are capable of switching on every screen. Blake Griffin, who signed in March, has been installed as the starting center. And athletic big man Nicolas Claxton’s role has increased, too. Sometimes, Brooklyn goes with small-ball lineups featuring Jeff Green or even the 6-foot-4-inch Bruce Brown at center.

NEW YORK — When the Nets acquired James Harden from the Rockets this season they traded away talented young center Jarrett Allen, and veteran big man DeAndre Jordan’s role was increased. Jordan, 32, is a traditional paint enforcer but does not have the speed to keep up with perimeter players. It became clear that the best version of the Nets’ defense would not often include him.

“Their switching is kind of disruptive,” Celtics guard Evan Fournier said. “It throws you off balance. The offense isn’t the same when the guys in front of you can switch 1 through 5. You can create some advantages with pin-downs, pick-and-rolls, and all that, but when they switch, it kind of kills everything.”

The Celtics were aware of Brooklyn’s defensive scheme heading into Game 1 of this opening-round playoff series on Saturday night, but they did not always play like it. Boston made just 36.9 percent of its shots and 36.7 percent of its 3-pointers in the 104-93 loss.

Brooklyn has a historically potent trio of superstars in Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Those players will score, even when put in situations where it seems as if they will not. So the Celtics understand that if they are to make this series competitive, it will require more than 93 points of their own.

“Offensively, we’ve just got to get the ball popping, moving, especially with them switching 1 through 5,” Celtics center Tristan Thompson said. “We can’t get stagnant with the ball and get into isolations. We’ve got to move it and force their players with swagger to have multiple efforts.”

Although Griffin gives Brooklyn more defensive versatility than Jordan does, he is also the obvious weak link in the group. The Celtics appeared focused on pursuing matchups against Griffin throughout Game 1, and they mostly had success when they did.

With Griffin serving as the primary defender, the Celtics were 5 for 10 from the field. They made just 26 of 74 shots against everyone else. Still, the Celtics said there can be a danger in focusing too much on one player. Or perhaps they were just being coy.

“I didn’t feel like there was a particular matchup that we had more success with, to be honest with you,” Fournier said. “But it’s going to be the same thing again tomorrow. They are going to switch between Blake and Claxton and all that, and we’re going to have to find offense within that and create more drive and kicks, etc.”

Thompson said that when the Celtics do have a preferred matchup, the other players can’t simply sit back and watch it unfold. A weaker defender becomes even more of a liability when he is forced on the move and the offensive attack could come at him from any angle.

“When teams are switching, there’s someone out there you can take advantage of,” Thompson said. “But instead of just isolating them and having the defense set at the boxes and elbows, try to get them in second actions where they’re going to have multiple efforts, I think that’s the best way to try to attack the switch.”

The Nets had the 22nd-ranked defense in the NBA during the regular season, so even though they have improved a bit at that end of the floor, opportunities and openings remain. The Celtics will just have to do a better job of taking advantage of them. In Game 1, they made just 40.4 percent of their uncontested shot attempts.

“I thought we played good defense,” coach Brad Stevens said. “But I think we have to score more than 110 to beat these guys on a normal night. That’s where, again, we have to be way better offensively.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.