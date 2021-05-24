EMass boys’ lacrosse: Mashpee’s Jack Howard headlines Players of the Week

Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep — The Eagles soared to the top of the Catholic Conference standings with a 14-5 win over BC High and 14-4 win over Catholic Memorial, with Ayers accounting for eight goals over the two games.
Pat DeMatteo, Scituate — The senior compiled 13 goals in three Patriot League wins for the Sailors, including five goals in a 13-5 victory against Pembroke, six goals in a 12-8 win over Hanover, and two goals with two assists in an 11-7 win over Cohasset.
Scott Einarson, Billerica — The sophomore goalie backstopped the Indians to back-to-back 15-6 and 13-7 wins over Central Catholic last week, making a remarkable 20 saves in the second game alone.
Pierce Gregory, Dover-Sherborn — The Raiders senior captain collected four goals and two assists in a 10-9 win over archrival Medfield Thursday after producing two goals and two assists in a 16-3 win over Hopkinton Wednesday.
Jack Howard, Mashpee — Half of the 30 goals the Falcons scored last week were from the junior attack, who had eight goals in a 14-11 win over Abington and followed that performance up with seven more against North Quincy in a 16-11 triumph.
Sean Murphy, Medway — In a battle of the Mustangs of the Tri-Valley League, Murphy’s six goals and two assists for Medway helped secure a 15-8 win over Norwood last week.
Ryan Mulhern, Pembroke — After tallying his 100th career goal in a 13-5 loss to Scituate, the senior erupted for six goals and six assists in a 15-3 win over East Bridgewater Friday. Then he led the way on ground balls and scored five goals in a narrow 11-10 loss to Silver Lake on Saturday.