EMass boys’ lacrosse: Mashpee’s Jack Howard headlines Players of the Week

Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep — The Eagles soared to the top of the Catholic Conference standings with a 14-5 win over BC High and 14-4 win over Catholic Memorial, with Ayers accounting for eight goals over the two games.

Pat DeMatteo, Scituate — The senior compiled 13 goals in three Patriot League wins for the Sailors, including five goals in a 13-5 victory against Pembroke, six goals in a 12-8 win over Hanover, and two goals with two assists in an 11-7 win over Cohasset.

Scott Einarson, Billerica — The sophomore goalie backstopped the Indians to back-to-back 15-6 and 13-7 wins over Central Catholic last week, making a remarkable 20 saves in the second game alone.