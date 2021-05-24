fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' LACROSSE | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ lacrosse: Mashpee’s Jack Howard headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer and Jake Levin Globe Correspondent,Updated May 24, 2021, 49 minutes ago
Jimmy Ayers (12) was recognized as one of the Globe's boys' lacrosse players of the week after helping St. John's Prep vault to the top of the Catholic Conference standings after wins over BC High (above) and Catholic Memorial.
Jimmy Ayers (12) was recognized as one of the Globe's boys' lacrosse players of the week after helping St. John's Prep vault to the top of the Catholic Conference standings after wins over BC High (above) and Catholic Memorial.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep — The Eagles soared to the top of the Catholic Conference standings with a 14-5 win over BC High and 14-4 win over Catholic Memorial, with Ayers accounting for eight goals over the two games.

Pat DeMatteo, Scituate — The senior compiled 13 goals in three Patriot League wins for the Sailors, including five goals in a 13-5 victory against Pembroke, six goals in a 12-8 win over Hanover, and two goals with two assists in an 11-7 win over Cohasset.

Scott Einarson, Billerica — The sophomore goalie backstopped the Indians to back-to-back 15-6 and 13-7 wins over Central Catholic last week, making a remarkable 20 saves in the second game alone.

Advertisement

Pierce Gregory, Dover-Sherborn — The Raiders senior captain collected four goals and two assists in a 10-9 win over archrival Medfield Thursday after producing two goals and two assists in a 16-3 win over Hopkinton Wednesday.

Jack Howard, Mashpee — Half of the 30 goals the Falcons scored last week were from the junior attack, who had eight goals in a 14-11 win over Abington and followed that performance up with seven more against North Quincy in a 16-11 triumph.

Sean Murphy, Medway — In a battle of the Mustangs of the Tri-Valley League, Murphy’s six goals and two assists for Medway helped secure a 15-8 win over Norwood last week.

Ryan Mulhern, Pembroke — After tallying his 100th career goal in a 13-5 loss to Scituate, the senior erupted for six goals and six assists in a 15-3 win over East Bridgewater Friday. Then he led the way on ground balls and scored five goals in a narrow 11-10 loss to Silver Lake on Saturday.

Boston Globe video