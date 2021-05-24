Giana LaCedra almost perfect vs. Chelmsford in no-hit masterpiece for Lowell softball

On Monday afternoon, the state’s two-time player of the year raised the bar.

In the Red Raiders’ 1-0 season-opening win over Andover, the junior she tied her own school record with 19 strikeouts. She followed with 17, then back-to-back games with 15, and then 14.

When Giana LaCedra is the circle for the Lowell High softball team, school records are meant to be broken — even those belonging to her, and that list is growing.

In a 4-0 no-hit masterpiece against host Chelmsford, the junior ace recorded all 21 outs on strikes in propelling top-ranked Lowell to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. The lone blemish on an otherwise flawless stat sheet was an error which allowed a Chelmsford batter to reach on a bunt.

“I mean, we know she’s going to be dominant,” Lowell coach Bo Durso said. “She has four pitches that she mainly uses — she can throw six — but wherever I call, that’s where she puts it.”

In addition to her record-breaking performance in the circle, LaCedra added two hits in the win over Chelmsford (3-5).

With a 6-0 start and a 0.00 ERA so far this season, she could very well be on track for a third Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year honor. “She works hard. She has a work ethic second to none,” Durso said.

Perhaps the biggest adjustment for LaCedra this year has been building a strong on-field relationship with freshman catcher Molly Schribman. The two have been working together since January.

“We weren’t sure if she was going to be able to handle [LaCedra], but she’s done a great job in six games,” Durso said of Schribman.

The first-year starter at catcher is not alone. Durso’s defense features sophomores at shortstop, third base, and second base. As a result, the coach said that LaCedra’s dominance in the circle is “necessary” as the younger players continue to find their footing.

“It’s important that we win early like we’ve been winning, just as these young girls get older and more seasoned,” Durso said.

Middleborough 15, Rockland 2 — The No. 6 Sachems (9-0) received a first-inning spark from Alexandra Welch, who belted a two-run homer in a five-inning South Shore win at Rockland.

“The run production started early and often today and Alex started that for us, she’s been tearing the cover off the ball lately,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia, whose team registered 18 hits in the victory.

The visiting Sachems were able to do most of their damage at the plate in the fourth inning, when five different players drove in a run.

Melody Rees and Mandi Bukunt each tallied three hits, and Rees got the win in the circle, lasting 3⅓ innings, allowing only two hits, no runs and striking out six.

“We played well, but there is always something to improve on. Our defense was good today, but it wasn’t as strong as it can be,” said Sylvia.

Norton 17, Hopkinton 2 — Senior Destiny McGrath cracked a three-run homer to left center field in the second inning before smacking an RBI triple to right as part of 12-run third frame for the No. 9 Lancers (8-1) in the Tri-Valley League showdown.

“These girls are incredibly patient, they have great at-bats, we just preach having a solid at-bat, every single pitch means something, and do something good with it whether it’s moving a runner along or getting on base,” said Norton coach Wade Lizotte.

The Lancers now hold the the Tri-Valley League tiebreaker with Hopkinton (8-1) and move to first place in the standings.

Abington 9, Norwell 2 — With seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Ghosts (6-1) broke open what was previously a one-run game. Kasie Bailey (Homer, 2 RBIs) and Victoria Becker (2-for-2, RBI) led the offense for Abington, and Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out eight and stranded 10 baserunners on the mound.

Billerica 17, Lawrence 0 — In a five-inning mercy-rule win, Jordan Murch tossed three shutout innings for the Indians (7-2). Seniors Meg Theall (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI) and Olivia Schlehuber (1-for-2, 2 RBI) led the way on offense.

Bridgewater-Raynham 19, Durfee 2 — Leah Johnson (3 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs) and Ashley Jacques (3 hits, 2 RBI, 2 runs) led the way for the Trojans (5-4) in a Southeast Conference showdown.

Danvers 7, Marblehead 6 — Senior Becky Zellin (3-for-4, homer) and freshman Ava Gray (3-for-5, HR) carried the visiting Falcons (4-2) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Hanover 8, Scituate 0 — Freshman Abby Smith pitched her first shutout for the Hawks (6-2) in a Patriot League matchup. Freshman Kaelyn Chase went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple for three runs. Senior catcher Ellie DiCarlo went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

King Philip 18, Milford 1 — Emma Sheehan pitched five hitless innings while striking out nine for the No. 16 Warriors (8-0) in the Hockomock win. Charlotte Raymond (4 RBIs), Meg Sherwood (single, double, home run) and Mia Bennett (double) all went 3-for-3 to lead the offensive outburst.

Lynn Classical 13, Somerville 0 — Senior Brooke Warren struck out nine and allowed one hit for the Rams (1-1) and also went 2 for 4 with four RBIs in a Greater Boston League road win over the host Highlanders.

Medway 10, Ashland 9 — Pitcher Ava Fahey struck out a career-high eight batters and Olivia Basso hit a walkoff single to lift the Mustangs (1-8) in nine innings.

Millis 9, Holliston 3 — Freshman Riley Caulfield struck out eight for her seventh win and was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases for the Mohawks (7-1) in the Tri-Valley League win. Sophomore catcher Frankie Passarelli was 2-for-3 with a two-out, two-run triple in the fourth inning.

Norwood 6, Dedham 3 — Junior Katelyn Flynn pitched a complete game for the Mustangs (5-3), striking out seven. Sophomore Samantha Rose (2-for-3, 2 runs) and junior Caeli Reed (2-run double) delivered from the plate in the Tri-Valley victory for the visitors.

Oliver Ames 8, Sharon 2 — Pitcher Katie Melendy pitched a complete game for the Tigers (2-6) with 10 strikeouts and no earned runs on six hits. Katherine Farley (2 RBIs, 2 runs) went 2-for-2 at the plate to help Oliver Ames to a Hockomock League victory.

Plymouth South 5, Quincy 3 — Freshman Elli Cicchetti struck out eight for the 15th-ranked Panthers (7-1) in a Patriot League win over the visiting Presidents.

Revere 5, Everett 4 — Senior Adriana Keefe’s base hit in the bottom of the seventh secured the Greater Boston League walkoff win for the Patriots (1-0). Senior Adriana Fusco struck out 10 and earned a win for the hosts.

St. Mary’s 6, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Pitcher Lily Newhall recorded 12 strikeouts in a Catholic Central League win for the third-ranked Spartans (9-2).

Tewksbury 6, Central Catholic 5 — Ashley Giordano knocked in the winner in the eighth inning to lift the Redmen (6-1) over Central Catholic in a Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Walpole 8, Needham 2 — Freshman pitcher Lauren Lynch fanned 11 and yielded no earned runs to lift the Timberwolves (7-2) in a Bay State Conference matchup.

Blue Hill 15, Old Colony 14 — Despite trailing 13-2, The Warriors (2-1) completed a stunning comeback by scoring 13 runs in the final three innings and winning on a walk-off single. Sam Tucker went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and 2 RBIs in the Mayflower Conference victory. Kailey Hixon had three doubles and a triple, and Bella Prisco added a home run.

Baseball

North Attleborough 3, Canton 1 — In a matchup between two of the Hockomock League’s best, NA senior Dennis Colleran was just a bit better.

And after the visiting Red Rocketeers (3-2) plated a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, Colleran emerged as the winner against Canton ace Andrew Middleton, who opened the season with a no-hitter and struck out 12 while allowing two hits against North Attleborough.

Colleran returned the impressive performance with 13 strikeouts, three hits allowed, and an earned run.

“Two of arguably the best pitchers in the league, maybe beyond that, went head-to-head today,” said North Attleborough coach Michael Hart, who was impressed by Colleran’s efficiency and poise throughout.

After what Hart described as an anxious offensive start to the matchup, he praised his hitters’ ability to make adjustments and produce from the plate.

“[Middleton] did a fantastic job the entire game,” Hart said. “I think just, as guys got their second at-bat, they just felt a little more comfortable in the box, at least a little more confident than the first time through.”

This confidence materialized into the winning runs for the visitors. Junior Tyler Bannon scored on a squeeze bunt, and sophomore Aidan Conrad followed with a sacrifice fly. The Northeastern-bound Colleran held off the Bulldog batters in the final frame to secure the league win.

North Andover 11, Dracut 0 — Brett Dunham did not allow a hit over six innings pitched for the top-ranked Scarlet Knights (7-0). In addition to tossing a complete-game shutout in 55 pitches, Dunham also tallied two hits and drove in three runs for a shortened Merrimack Valley win.

Bishop Stang 12, Dartmouth 1 — The No. 15 Spartans (8-1) topped the Indians behind the bats of Justin Gouveia (3 for 4, 1 home run, 3 RBIs) and Ben LeBoeuf (3 for 3, 2 RBIs).

Braintree 8, Brookline 0 — Junior Jordan Gorman’s two-run homer and a dominant complete game shutout from junior Tyler Curtis helped the Wamps (6-3) win another Bay State Conference matchup and snap a two-game losing skid.

Bridgewater-Raynham 14, Durfee 6 — The No. 17 Trojans (8-1) stayed undefeated in the Southeast Conference thanks to sophomore pitcher Luke Barry’s third win of the season and a three-hit performance from junior James Nichols (2 RBIs, 2 runs).

Catholic Memorial 1, BC High 0 — Junior Nick DiRito was crisp on the mound, striking out nine while giving up four hits in six innings of shutout work for the Knights (4-4) in the Catholic Conference matchup. Drew Delucia came on for the seventh inning to earn the save.

Central Catholic 6, Tewksbury 1 — Frankie Melendez fired five innings of one-run ball, the seventh-ranked Raiders (6-3) plated three runs in both the second and third innings, and Elias Chaya was 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Seekonk 4 — Junior outfielder Jayden LaFleur launched a three-run homer for the Falcons (2-1) in the fifth inning to score a South Coast Conference road win over the Warriors.

Franklin 6, Taunton 4 — Nate Cooke finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Jack Marino went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the fourth-ranked Panthers (8-0) in the Hockomock League road victory.

Hingham 14, Duxbury 4 — Junior Jonathan St. Ange (3 hits, 6 RBIs) belted a grand slam in the first inning for the Harbormen(5-4), and the hosts never looked back on their way to the Patriot League win. Sophomore pitcher Jake Schulte picked up the win, and senior Matt Lahiff added two-run homer to the Harbormen’s double-digit hit total.

Mansfield 3, Attleboro 2 — Junior Anthony Sacchetti (12 strikeouts, 3 hits) went the distance as the visiting Hornets (5-2) picked up a nail-biting Hockomock win.

Mashpee 5, Carver 2 — Sophomore Sean Fancher went 3-for-3 and scored two runs and classmate Robert Ryder went six innings, giving up two runs on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts for the Falcons (6-2, 3-2) in a South Shore League win over the visiting Crusaders.

Medfield 8, Bellingham 4 — Senior Sam Palmer (3-for-4) knocked in a pair of runs in the Tri-Valley League win for the visiting No. 12 Warriors (8-1).

Norwell 3, Cohasset 2 — Freshman Brady Kudrick smacked a two-run double to tie things up in the fifth inning before the Clippers (2-4) scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning off a fielder’s choice. Sophomore Jack Birtwell picked up his first varsity win, pitching three hitless innings in relief.

Oliver Ames 11, Sharon 1 — Joe Cicchetti (3 hits, a triple, 3 RBIs), Jadon Ricci (2 hits, a double, 4 RBIs), and Jake Waxman (3 for 3, 3 RBIs) had huge days from the plate, and Nick Clark struck out 10 in the Hockomock win for the Tigers.

Revere 8, Everett 1 — Richie DiMarzo got the win by throwing five shutout innings for the Patriots in the Greater Boston League season opener.

Waltham 13, Newton South 2 — Junior center fielder Tyler Chiasson slammed a two-run homer for the Hawks (5-3) in a Dual County League win over the visiting Lions.

Whitman-Hanson 15, Silver Lake 0 — A 12-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run bases-loaded double from senior Ty Gordon led to the mercy rule-shortened Patriot League win for the Panthers (7-1).

Xaverian 12, Malden Catholic 1 — Junior catcher Matt Brinker powered the fifth-ranked Hawks (5-1) to a Catholic Conference win over the Lancers with a grand slam in Malden.

Apponequet 8, Greater New Bedford 7 — Senior Seth Cruz belted a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Maddoxx Rosyski and secured the South Coast Conference win for the Lakers.

Plymouth South 24, Quincy 4 — Juniors Jack Obert (2 for 4, 5 RBIs) and Matt Cassidy (3 for 4, 4 RBIs) drove in 9 runs in a whopping 20-run blowout victory by the Panthers (6-2).

Boys’ lacrosse

Billerica 13, Methuen 6 — Sophomore Dom Terrazzano racked up six goals for the Indians (5-3) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the visiting Rangers.

Central Catholic 15, Tewksbury 3 — Hunter DeLonais scored four goals for the Raiders (4-5) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win on the road.

Hopkinton 17, Bellingham 3 — Owen McDonald (4 goals, 3 assists) led the Hillers (3-4) in a Tri-Valley League win over the guest Blackhawks.

Masconomet 16, Winthrop 3 — Keo Kiriakos scored three times and had an assist and Silas McLellan tacked on two more goals while dishing out two assists for the Chieftains (4-3) in a Northeastern Conference road win over the host Vikings.

Newburyport 17, North Reading 2 — Ryan Cottone and Jon Groth scored three goals each for the Clippers (5-1) in a Cape Ann League road win over the Hornets.

Silver Lake 8, Plymouth South 7 — Jake Generazo scored four goals, including the winner in overtime for the Lakers (6-2) in a Patriot League win at Sirrico Field.

Southeastern 9, Blue Hills 8 — Ryan Collins collected three goals and three assists and John Cooper scored twice, including the winner for the Hawks, in a Mayflower League win over the Warriors in Canton.

St. Mary’s 11, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Jackson Field had four goals for the Spartans (5-3) in a Catholic Central win over the Crusaders in Peabody.

Xaverian 9, Bridgewater-Raynham 8 — Freshman Dante Mariani netted the winner in overtime for the Hawks (3-3) in a nonleague win over the Trojans in Bridgewater.

Dover-Sherborn 15, Norwood 9 — Brad Peterson found the back of the net five times and assisted on a sixth goal for the ninth-ranked Raiders (6-1) in a Tri-Valley League win on the road over the Mustangs.

Girls’ lacrosse

Billerica 15, Methuen 3 — Julia Trainor netted six goals and an assist and Sara Macleod added three goals for the Indians (3-6) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Central Catholic 15, Tewksbury 6 — Junior Grace Lydon’s four goals paced the 14th-ranked Raiders (7-2) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over Tewksbury.

Cohasset 19, Scituate 4 — Bridget Donahue scored seven goals and assisted on another for the 11th-ranked Skippers (5-2) in a nonleague road win over the Sailors.

Foxborough 20, Taunton 6 — Paige Curran scored five goals and tacked on three assists for the Warriors (7-1) in a Hockomock League win over the visiting Tigers.

Holliston 15, Norton 4 — Junior twins Bridget and Abby Glynn combined for 10 goals for the Panthers (3-2-1) in a Tri-Valley League win over the visiting Lancers.

Hopkinton 17, Bellingham 0 — Lillian York triggered the attack for the Hillers with four goals and assists in the Tri-Valley League win.

Marblehead 12, Beverly 5 — Senior Maddie Erskine (6 goals) netted the 100th goal of her carerr to power the Headers (4-2) to the Northeastern Conference road win.

Mashpee 13, Falmouth 7 — Ava Gonsalves and Sam Morry scored four goals apiece for the Falcons (4-2) in a nonleague win over the visiting Clippers.

Wellesley 16, Needham 6 — Junior Alanna Dumalac controlled six draws and scored six goals for the sixth-ranked Raiders (4-0) in a Bay State Conference road win over the Rockets.

Boys’ tennis

Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0 — Zach Channen (6-0, 6-0), Dalton Dow (6-0, 6-1) and Arnav Lele (6-0, 6-0) dropped one game combined as they powered the visiting Raiders (5-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Franklin 5, Taunton 0 — Liam Marr, Vayshnav Malhotra, and Drew Mahoney all won in straight sets at their respective singles matches to pace the 8-0 Panthers in the Hockomock League matchup. Thomas Broyles and Jay Gorgas also won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles.

Lawrence 3, Billerica 1 — Jose Martinez controlled first singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 to highlight a Merrimack Valley Conference road win for the Lancers (1-3). Angel Pobon (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) won at second singles, and Jason Bui and Steven Hyunh (6-2, 6-1) won at first doubles.

Marblehead 4, Masconomet 1 — Senior co-captain Daniel Farfel prevailed in a tightly-contested third singles match, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3, to highlight a Northeastern Conference road win for the Magicians (4-2).

Rockland 4, Middleborough 1 — Adam Beatrice (6-2, 6-1), Peter Quinn (7-5, 6-3) and Manny Marin (7-6, 6-3) won their respective singles matches in a South Shore League victory for the visiting Bulldogs.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, St. John’s Prep 2 — Leon Liu (6-0, 6-0) and Hriday Karthik (6-0, 6-1) powered through first and second singles, respectively, to lift the Pioneers (4-3) a Catholic Conference win. Svabhu Govindaraj and Arjun Nargolwala (6-3, 6-4) prevailed at second doubles.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 2 — The sibling duo of Cameron and Zach Lindsay proved pivotal for the Panthers (2-6) in their 6-1, 6-1 win at first doubles. Sam Ennis (6-2, 6-1) clinched the Patriot League victory when he triumphed at third singles.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Methuen 0 — Isabel Zhou picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory at first singles to highlight a big Merrimack Valley Conference road win for the unbeaten Warriors (7-0). Rachel Chen (6-0, 6-2) also won at second singles.

Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Mary’s 0 — The host Crusaders (5-1) swept both matches, 5-0, in their Catholic Central doubleheader. Sophomores Nora Elenbaas and Madelyn Leary, who play first and second singles, respectively, improved to 5-1 overall this season.

Central Catholic 5, Tewksbury 0 — The host Raiders (5-3) were led in the Merrimack Valley Conference win by Meg Malolepszy (6-2, 6-4), Kyla Nguyen (6-2, 6-3), and Maria Mataac (6-0, 6-2) at singles.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, North Reading 2 — Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins won 6-3, 6-2 won at first doubles, and Chloe Gern and Nora Gamber (6-2, 6-1) came out on top, 6-2, 6-1, at second doubles for the Generals (5-2). Sky Jara (6-2, 6-4) added a win at first singles in the Cape Ann League road victory.

Plymouth South 3, Quincy 2 — Caroline Mori (6-2, 6-4) earned the clinching win at third singles to give the Panthers (2-0) a Patriot League home victory.

Wellesley 4, Newton North 1 — The visiting Raiders (9-0) earned the Bay State Conference win when Molly Plenge and Olivia Gudday captured a crucial 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory at first doubles.

Girls’ track

Masconomet 99, Swampscott 37 — On senior day for the Chieftains (4-0), captain Olivia Guerriero leaped to a first in the long jump, won the 200 meters, and was a member of the winning 4x100 meter relay team.

Charlotte Losee took first in the triple jump, and Sarah Aylwin won the 100 hurdles and took second in the long jump. Both were also members of the winning 4x100 meter relay.

Fellow senior Maddy Demers won the mile as well as anchored the winning 4x400 meter relay.

Boys’ volleyball

Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 1 — Josh Timmins (40 assists, 5 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs), Cole Schaefer (11 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Ian Van Haren (8 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks), Theo Farag (9 kills, 2 blocks), and Matt McCarthy (8 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs) carried the Lions (4-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1 — Despite 20 digs from Juanjose Cabrera and 10 kills from Sean McCarthy, the Raiders (0-5) dropped the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup to the Scarlet Knights (3-1).

Westford 3, Arlington 0 — Senior Fabian Arnold registered 13 kills for the Grey Ghosts (5-0) in a win over the visiting Spy Ponders.

Steven Sousa reported from Norton. Colin Bannen, , Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, and Ethan McDowell also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores to @GlobeSchools.