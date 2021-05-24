Natick’s emergence as a Bay State Conference power rooted in a disciplined approach to a standard of success

Off to a 6-0 start thanks to what co-captain Alex Crook said is an approach to “disciplined lacrosse,” the Redhawks are in the midst of one of their best stretches in the 20-year history of their varsity program.

The emergence of the Natick boys’ lacrosse program as a force in the Bay State Conference did not happen overnight.

Junior Colby Leblanc has been on target all spring as the leading scorer of Natick's boys' lacrosse team with 17 goals.

While eight players are returning from earning varsity reps in 2019, Natick graduated 14 seniors in 2020 who never got to play their final season for a group that had accomplished several notable program firsts.

Natick defeated Needham for the first time in 2018, followed by a first-ever triumph over Wellesley in 2019 and its first win over Newton North since 2011.

Advertisement

Through roster upheaval and uncertainty, the Redhawks beat both Wellesley and North earlier this season, the program’s first winning streak against either.

The Natick boys' lacrosse team forged a strong bond as youth playeres in town and have built upon that to forge a 6-0 start this spring in Bay State Conference action. David Taylor

The town’s youth lacrosse program, which varsity coach Nate Kittler is involved with, has played a pivotal role in the development of the high school team, according to several players who won a state championship as eighth-graders in 2017 in the Mass. Bay Youth Lacrosse League. Youth coach Richie LeBlanc, whose son, Colby, leads the Redhawks with 17 goals, has been cited as a positive presence.

“When we’re going into those games, we played against those teams growing up,” said co-captain Will Genaske, of facing Needham, Newton North or Wellesley. “We’re expecting to win, we’re not going into those games expecting to get steamrolled. We’re going in expecting to win, just like every other game.”

The legacies of recent Natick High grads still carry plenty of weight around the program, too.

Midfielder Isaac Tallino, the second ever Redhawks player to play for an NCAA Division 1 program — at Johns Hopkins, no less — was among those denied his senior season in 2020. Co-captain T.J. Dalicandro said he and his teammates still strive to maintain the standard set by Tallino, who compiled 125 points in three seasons at Natick.

Advertisement

“He made everyone around him better,” said Dalicandro, the nephew of Concord-Carlisle boys lacrosse coach Tom Dalicandro. “Not just how he played, how he carried himself.”

Crook, a longpole defenseman, models this game after 2020 graduate Aidan Knowlton.

“He was a very smart player and he was always in the right position,” Crook said. “I played with him throughout youth a lot, too, so I learned a lot of my game through watching him.”

The only coach the program has known, Kittler, takes advantage of extra family time while working the sideline. Both his son, Brady, and nephew, Jay Kittler, are sophomores on the team. And his daughter, Taylor, a senior, helps manage the team’s scorebook.

In addition to wins over Wellesley and Newton North, Natick owns victories over Brookline and Framingham, clinching the Carey Division title for the first time. The goal, said Kittler, is to finish with the best record in the conference, which would also be a first.

Natick first qualified for the tourney in 2007, and has earned a tournament spot every year since 2014, including a 12-11 overtime thriller against Silver Lake in the first round in 2019. But the Redhawks have never advanced beyond the sectional quarterfinals.

“The older guys who’ve graduated set the precedent that we’re going to be a good team,” Crook said. “We’re going to work hard to maintain that.”

Advertisement

In upholding a standard of success, senior captain Nick Polymeros (right) has done his part for the unbeaten Natick lacrosse team as an X-factor in the faceoff X. David Taylor

Quick sticks

▪ After erasing a five-goal deficit to stun Billerica in overtime, 13-12, in its season opener, Chelmsford (7-0) has encountered relatively little resistance, winning its next six contests by four goals or more.

Two big tests loom for the Lions this week, however, in North Andover, a program which Chelmsford has never beaten since the Scarlet Knights joined the Merrimack Valley Conference in 2012. Should the Lions earn at least a split with North Andover, at home on Wednesday and on the road Friday, , Chelmsford will be on the fast track to its first league title since 2005.

“We’ve been thinking about it since middle school,” said senior longpole Joe Conley, a Merrimack recruit, about winning the MVC. “In high school, we’ve been on some great teams before, but we just couldn’t quite get past that barrier — North Andover, in particular — so that’s something I’ve had on my wall since freshman year.”

Only four Chelmsford players had varsity experience prior to this season, coach Sean Wright said, and that includes goalie Pat Cassidy, who was primarily a backup two years ago as a sophomore. But the emergence of Cassidy, who’s sporting a .675 save percentage, along with poles Conley and Joey Loeber, have helped to give Wright what he believes is the best defense he’s ever coached.

Loeber, who’ll play at Plymouth State, was also on the varsity as a sophomore but seldom saw playing time.

Advertisement

“He’s a metaphor for our whole team,” Wright said. “A kid like that who steps in and all of a sudden is playing out of his mind.

“That’s what we’re dealing with this year. There’s a lot of trust in our players because they’ve put the work in, really without the structure that any other team has had because of the pandemic. They’ve been itching to be in a leadership role and I’m as shocked as anybody that a sophomore class can all of a sudden just step up and be one of the best leadership classes I’ve seen since I’ve been a coach. It’s unbelievable.”

▪ Hingham’s 9-7 win over Duxbury last Wednesday gave the Harbormen back-to-back wins over the Dragons, dating back to the 2019 Division 1 South final, an 8-7 (OT) victory for Hingham. Prior to that, the Harbormen hadn’t defeated their Patriot League archrivals since 2016, and before that, you’d have to go all the way back to 2000 to find the last time Hingham beat Duxbury in boys lacrosse.

▪ Four Massachusetts players appeared for Deerfield Academy (13-0), the No. 1-ranked prep school team in the nation, in its season-ending 14-8 at Belmont Hill on Saturday. Faceoff specialist Matis Cole (Charlestown) will play at the University of Michigan and Billy Curtis, an attack from Beverly who scored twice against the Sextants, is committed to Middlebury.