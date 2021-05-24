Nikolaj Ehlers caps Jets’ comeback with OT goal against Oilers

“You always dream of scoring these kind of goals,” Ehlers said. “But, for me tonight, it was a matter of getting out there, play simple and use my speed as much as possible. But, this was a team effort.”

Mathieu Perreault , Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers, 5-4, on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series.

Advertisement

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist for Edmonton, Zack Kassian and Jujhar Khaira also scored and Connor McDavid had three assists in the game played in front of no fans at Bell MTS Place, where the Oilers went 4-1 in the regular season.

“It was just too damn bad our fans weren’t in the building because that would have been something,” Wheeler said.

Avalanche sweep the Blues

Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves and Gabriel Landeskog scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Colorado Avalanche completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Blues with a 5-2 win Sunday in the West Division series in St. Louis.

Brandon Saad, Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin also scored for Colorado, which recorded its first series sweep since beating Vancouver in the 2001 Western Conference quarterfinal round.

The Avalanche outscored the Blues, 20-7, and trailed for only 7:12 over the four games. Grubauer stopped 103 of 110 shots over the four games.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which was swept for the first time since losing to the Los Angeles Kings in the second round in 2012. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves.

Advertisement

Luke Kunin lifts Predators in double overtime

Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and Nashville beat Carolina, 4-3 to tie the first-round series, 2-2.

Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves. Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins scored for Nashville.

Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck had a goal for Carolina.

Archibald suspended

Edmonton Oilers forward Josh Archibald has been suspended one game for clipping Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during Game 3 of their first-round series in Winnipeg on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 11:11 of the third period. Archibald was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The Jets, who were trailing, 4-1, at the time, scored on the ensuing power play. Winnipeg scored three goals in a 3:03 span of the third period to force overtime before Ehlers’s second goal of the game gave the Jets a 5-4 comeback victory and a 3-0 series lead.

Archibald will miss Monday night’s Game 4 in Winnipeg.

Ovechkin won’t play at Worlds

Alex Ovechkin will not join Russia for the remainder of the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia because of an injury, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation announced through the International Ice Hockey Federation …The Anaheim Ducks have hired longtime Los Angeles Kings executive Jeff Solomon to be their new vice president of hockey operations and assistant general manager.

Advertisement



