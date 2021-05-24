Now the Bruins play the waiting game. Here are the pros and cons of wrapping up their first playoff series quickly

Without getting ahead of himself, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that time off is precious for a team looking to make a deep postseason run.

But after withstanding the challenges of a season played amid a pandemic with games crammed tightly together and injuries piling up because of it, the off days the Bruins will get after packing up the Washington Capitals, 4-1, on Sunday are that much more valuable.

The greatest reward for wrapping any playoff series quickly is usually the rest that comes along with it.

“The rest is important,” said Cassidy. “Especially if you feel you’re in it for the long haul, which we do feel we’re a really good hockey team that’s getting better.”

The Bruins must wait to learn their second-round opponent. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders are tied at 2-2, and Cassidy wouldn’t mind if they took their time.

“Obviously, will watch with interest in New York-Pittsburgh,” Cassidy said. “We’ve been keeping an eye on it.”

The earliest their series could end would be Wednesday. If it goes the distance, Game 7 would be Friday.

Either way, the Bruins would get at least four days off, which would be their longest stretch of downtime since the team was forced to shut down all activity for a week in March due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Bruins surged in the second half of the season thanks to key moves at the trade deadline. But the stretch of games was a time-crunch that set them up with one of the most grueling schedules in the league. According to soundofhockey.com, they got just 0.83 days of rest between games in the second half, the third-fewest in the league.

Taking care of business against Washington buys them some of the time they lost.

“You always want to close out series as quickly as you can,” Cassidy said. “It just takes away any stress, and any possibility of losing obviously. And guys get to rest up a little bit. So I’m OK with it.”

The time would also allow the Bruins to tend to players on the mend after a bruising first-round series.

Along with the expected wear and tear that comes with playoff hockey, the Bruins are dealing with injuries to Jeremy Lauzon and Kevan Miller that have left them without two of their most physical defensemen. Lauzon hasn’t played since Game 1 when he injured his hand blocking a shot. Miller was hospitalized after Game 4 when he took a hit to the head from Dmitry Orlov.

But, by the same token, the Bruins have been on a tear. Since the trade deadline, the Bruins are 15-5. After their overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1, the Bruins regained the momentum in a double-overtime win in Game 2. Each win was a building block.

“I think our main focus was to get keep getting better every single game,” said right wing David Pastrnak. “And I think that’s what we have done.”

Cassidy didn’t deny that momentum matters.

It was only two years ago that the Bruins swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals and waited 11 days for their Stanley Cup Finals matchup against the St. Louis Blues. The Bruins lost that series 4-3, letting a 2-1 lead slip away. The memory – and the disappointment – is still vivid.

When you have the hot hand, you want to keep it, but Cassidy said he’ll do his best to make sure the time off doesn’t turn into a double-edged sword for his team.

“Listen, I think you play the hand you’re dealt,” Cassidy said. “We’ll try to do whatever we can. We went through this a few years ago. After Carolina and St. Louis, we had a long break. If that’s the case, we’ll try to build something in, some things to keep the guys sharp.

“But at the end of the day, I think guys have their eye on the prize, so to speak, and they’ll be fine whenever they tell us we can play again.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.