Players added at trade deadline gave Bruins crucial depth when injuries hit

The moves Sweeney made at the trade deadline to add Taylor Hall , Mike Reilly , and Curtis Lazar were as much about adding depth as they were about adding punch.

Between the compressed schedule of a season played during a pandemic to the inevitable bouts with COVID to injuries, the hardest part of the season felt like simply staying healthy.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney came into the season knowing that the team he put together would have to maneuver through a minefield.

As he watched the first three games of the Bruins first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Capitals, he saw the signs of a team that was built to make a push.

Advertisement

“You could tell right from the start of the playoffs that we were ready to play,” Sweeney said. “I mean, we lose Game 1, you go to overtime in Game 2, Game 3 — the emotional roller coasters that exist when one shot can make it or break.”

As the Bruins wait on their second-round opponent, Sweeney acknowledged all the factors that go into making a deep playoff push, but also commended his team for getting this far given the difficult circumstances of the season.

“I’m proud of the group for fighting through all adversity during the course of the season and trying to play their best hockey as we went down the stretch in some challenging situations,” Sweeney said. “The amount of games that we were playing and the amount of injuries we were facing — we were fortunate that we added some players and some depth. They integrated very well and the leadership group and everyone was on the same page.”

The Bruins were treading water going into the deadline, sitting in fourth place in the East Division. But from that point, they won 12 of their last 17 regular-season games and rolled into the postseason.

Advertisement

“I think the team overall has trended in the right direction,” Sweeney said.

Two things any team needs to make a run, Sweeney said, are health and luck. The Bruins have injuries to manage, but also have the luxury of time to rest until they find out who they’ll face in the second round.

“I think the depth of our club we addressed at the deadline, and hopefully if we get rid of the injuries we’ll have some other players that can step in and play some roles,” Sweeney said. “But overall, the team has played well and the players deserve an awful lot of credit, and the staff for getting them ready.”

More fans will be at TD Garden for second round

The Bruins were able to host their playoff opener against the Capitals with TD Garden at 25 percent capacity, a welcome sight after spending most of the season playing in an empty arena. But when the Bruins play the first game of their second-round series, they’ll be able to play in front of a near-capacity crowd.

With COVID restrictions being lifted on May 29, additional tickets went on sale Monday for season ticket holders and game-plan holders.

“We’re fortunate that we’re moving on to the next round and able to take advantage of what looks like as much full capacity as we can within the protocols and what the league will mandate,” Sweeney said. “We need it. The players have gone through tremendous challenges over the course of a year and a half and missing the excitement, having the energy of an incredible fanbase. And they persevered.

Advertisement

“It’s incredible the amount of adversity each and every one of those guys have to go through. It’s difficult. You’ve heard our players talk about it in pockets. To go out and perform at a level that we all, including the fans, expect them to do. It’s not an easy task and hopefully, now we can get more fans in our building to fully support them the way that we know all Bruins fans will do.”

Extra rest could heal the injured

The downtime before the second round will give the Bruins time to address injuries.

Sweeney said he hoped that Jeremy Lauzon and Jakob Zboril will be available for the start of the next series. Lauzon injured his hand trying to block a shot in Game 1 against Washington. Zboril has been out since the regular-season finale with an upper-body injury.

“Our hope is that they’ll both be available for the next series,” Sweeney said. “We’ll probably have a better understanding Wednesday on how they continue to progress and get on the ice.

“Until they’re in a practice with the main group, we won’t really know, but hopefully we get a little extra time and they can move along in the healing process. Then obviously getting up to full speed to become fully available for us.”

Kevan Miller is still recovering from a hit to the head in Game 4 against the Caps that left him hospitalized. Sweeney said the team will monitor his progress throughout the week.

Advertisement

“He’s obviously back home,” Sweeney said. “When he’s in the facility, we’ll check in. But it’s still early in the process.”

After suffering a concussion in the second game of the season only to return in January and sustain an upper-body injury that put him back on the shelf, Ondrej Kase has been shut down for the season.

More vaccinations needed

The Bruins still haven’t reached the 85 percent threshold to be considered fully vaccinated under NHL protocols, but Sweeney said this week will allow players to get their second shot.

“We’re going to try and fill in a little bit of the gaps there with some of the players,” he said. “We’re tracking the numbers with the guys.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.