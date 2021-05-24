Rays score seven in 11th to beat Blue Jays for 11th win in a row

After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.

Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella .

Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays, 14-8, Monday at Dunedin, Fla.

Mejía’s hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.

Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays’ 9-7 win over Toronto Friday night.

A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none.

Joey Wendle hit a grand slam as Tampa Bay took a 5-0 lead in the first. The Rays wound up with a four-game sweep and took over sole possession of first place in the AL East.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of Toronto’s five home runs. The Blue Jays lost their sixth in a row.

Tampa Bay scored twice in the 10th, but Marcus Semien tied it with a two-run homer off Jeffrey Springs (4-1).

Guerrero’s second shot was a two-run drive in the eighth off Ryan Thompson to tie it at 5.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays, who played their final game at TD Ballpark. Toronto dropped seven of 10 on the final homestand and finished 10-11 at its spring training facility.

The Blue Jays will now relocate to Buffalo, as COVID-19 restrictions in Canada prevent them from playing in Toronto.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo opted to have Trent Thornton start the game as an opener in front of the struggling Ross Stripling.

Thornton was on the verge of getting out of first scoreless but third baseman Santiago Espinal booted Margot’s two-out grounder for an error. Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases and Taylor Walls forced home run on a free pass on a 3-and-2 pitch.

After Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected for arguing, Wendle made it 5-0 on his opposite-field drive to left.

Stripling entered in the second and gave up two hits in seven scoreless innings.

Gurriel Jr. had a second-inning homer, and Guerrero and Hernández went back-to-back off Ryan Yarbrough in the fourth to get the Blue Jays within 5-3.

Guerrero has 11 of his 15 homers at TD Ballpark. His first shot to center went 461 feet.

Yarbrough allowed three runs and third hits in six innings and has a 23-start winless streak. The lefty is 25-5 as a reliever.

Urías keeps Dodgers rolling

Julio Urías has shared his thoughts on how hard it is to hit at the major league level. He certainly kept the Giants off balance from the mound and did some rare damage in the batter’s box with a pair of key swings.

“That was really fun,” he said.

Gavin Lux launched a grand slam, Urías drove in three runs to help back his pitching performance, and the Dodgers pounded the Giants, 11-5, Sunday at San Francisco for their seventh straight win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco.

Urías didn’t allow a baserunner until Mike Tauchman’s one-out infield single in the sixth, then Austin Slater hit a two-run homer one out later as the Giants made things a little interesting after falling behind, 11-0.

“It would have been something really incredible to hang your hat on,” Urías said of joining the no-hit crew of 2021.

Urías (7-1) struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts and 16 appearances after three no-decisions in 2020. He hit a two-run double in the second and an RBI single in the Dodgers’ seven-run third that chased starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-2) after 54 pitches.

With two hits on the day, Urías has already set a career high with four this season. He delivered his third double-digit strikeout game of the year, didn’t walk a batter and gave up three hits and two runs in all.

“Julio, he’s a veteran big league pitcher now — and there’s no more project, there’s no more prospect,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run double in the eighth and Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly for the Giants, who lost their third straight game following a five-game winning streak.

La Russa reunion

White Sox manager Tony La Russa will see plenty of familiar faces when his AL Central leaders host his longtime team, the Cardinals.

The 76-year-old Hall of Fame skipper guided the Cardinals from 1996-2011, reaching the playoffs nine times and winning two World Series championships. Out of the majors for nearly a decade, he returned to the dugout this season with Chicago.

La Russa sounded eager to see catcher Yadier Molina and the rest of the Redbirds and their classic uniforms.

“I think it’s the common-sense stuff, it’s you recognize the birds with the bat,” La Russa said Sunday. “There are guys there, several guys that were teammates, but they’re guys in the coaching staff that I know really well.”

La Russa praised St. Louis manager Mike Shildt, whose club leads the NL Central.

“Mike was a teammate starting in 2000 through 2004. Mike Shildt came in the organization in player development and over the years watched him grow, minor league manager of the year. And really, really impressed. No surprise that he’s successful as a manager because you watched him go from rookie to A ball and so forth, Double-A won the championship. He has a knack of guys responding to his leadership,” La Russa said.



