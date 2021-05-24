Red Sox option struggling Michael Chavis back to Triple A Worcester

Chavis was 9 for 33 (.273) with five extra-base hits in 10 games after being called up May 7. But he also struck out 13 times and was hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The transactions are coming at a much more rapid clip in May, the latest on Monday when infielder Michael Chavis was optioned back to Triple A Worcester.

The Red Sox roster was static for much of April with only two changes to the group that started the season, one of them for only a day.

His error at second base against the Blue Jays on Thursday extended the inning and led to a run scoring.

The move opens a spot for infielder Christian Arroyo, who is expected to be recalled before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Arroyo has been on the injured list since May 9 with a bruised left hand after being hit by a pitch.

Arroyo was 1 for 10 with a double and two RBIs in a three-game rehabilitation assignment with Worcester and played two games at second base.

Arroyo hit .275 with a .710 OPS in 23 games before the injury and played well defensively at second base.

Team USA gets going

Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran arrived at Team USA’s training camp in Florida on Monday.

The US has exhibition games against Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday and against Venezuela on Thursday.

The eight-team Americas Qualifier starts next Monday against Nicaragua in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The winner advances to the Olympics with the second- and third-place teams advancing to a last-chance qualifying tournament in Mexico.

Another Red Sox prospect, infielder Jeter Downs, is playing for Colombia along with his brother, Jerry.

Jerry Downs was in the Sox organization from 2015-19, reaching Double A.

Face off

Garrett Richards is the scheduled starter for the Sox on Tuesday against Charlie Morton.

Both became free agents after last season. Morton was considered a good possibility for the Red Sox given his strong relationship with Alex Cora.

But the Braves worked quickly and signed Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal on Nov. 24. Morton is 2-2 with a 4.60 earned run average over nine starts and 45 innings. The Braves are 3-6 in his starts.

Richards is 4-2 with a 3.72 ERA over nine starts and 48⅓ innings. The Sox are 5-4 in his starts.

Richards was signed for one year and $8.5 million on Feb. 3 with the Sox holding a $10 million option for 2022. Or they can pay a $1.5 million buyout.

The road back

Brandon Workman has appeared in five games for Worcester since rejoining the Red Sox organization. He has one run on three hits over five innings with four walks and five strikeouts … The Sox are 13-12 at Fenway ahead of the five-game homestand … Through Sunday, Xander Bogaerts was tied for sixth in the majors and third among position players with a 2.7 WAR. His 61 hits lead the American League … With the Rays beating the Blue Jays, 14-8, thanks to a seven-run 11th inning, the Red Sox are out of first place for the first time since April 7. Tampa Bay (30-19) has won 11 in a row and has a half-game lead on the 29-19 Sox.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.