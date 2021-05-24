Revisiting vote on four-year pause for Super 8 tournaments, process called into question

Wellesley athletic director John Brown was the most vocal critic of the move, saying he and sport committee members were blindsided when the proposal from the blue ribbon committee was received less than an hour before the April 15 meeting.

While no action was taken during Monday’s virtual meeting, there was plenty of heated discussion and disagreement among TMC members regarding the process by which the original decision was reached.

After voting last month for a four-year pause on Division 1A (Super 8) tournaments for baseball and hockey, the MIAA’s tournament management committee was asked by the board of directors to revisit the topic.

“We talked about changing it and making it equal and making sure all tournaments were the same,” said Brown, also a member of the ice hockey committee. “There was a hockey subcommittee put together to make sure that was happening, and all of a sudden this came out of nowhere.”

Ice hockey committee members cited the lack of notice and ability to discuss the topic with the TMC in their presentation to the board two weeks ago. The baseball committee, representing the only other MIAA sport to have a Super 8 tournament, sent a letter also asking that the pause be reconsidered.

Sandwich superintendent Pamela Gould, part of the blue ribbon subcommittee that made the proposal, disagreed with the perceived lack of transparency.

“There seems to be this impression that they did not know, and I find that very disingenuous,” Gould said.

Brown and Hull AD Scott Paine, also an ice hockey committee member, were the two dissenting votes when the TMC approved the pause last month, 12-2. Dennis-Yarmouth Paul Funk said Monday that, given more time to examine the topic, he likely would not have voted in favor.

“I really feel when situations come up like this, we really need to hear from the sport committees,” he said. Funk also said he looked at the 1A tournaments as “a showcase for athletes, for the best players we have in the state.”

Westborough AD Johanna DiCarlo said that also goes against the TMC’s charge to create equitable tournaments for all student-athletes.

“The fact that we would create this tournament that is showcasing special kids in high school sports, doesn’t feel right,” DiCarlo said.

Paine countered that when it comes to special treatment for certain students, “we do it in schools every single day, educationally, with [advanced placement] classes. Those students get treated differently than other students do. So it’s happening in education, not just athletics.”

Committee chair Jim O’Leary said members of the ice hockey and baseball committees would be invited to speak to the TMC, which is scheduled to meet again June 3 and June 22.

In other business from Monday’s meeting:

▪ The TMC also was asked to revisit the margin of victory component of the power rating system that will be used with the statewide tournaments beginning in the fall, but ultimately took no action.

Oliver Ames principal Wesley Paul spoke on behalf of the Hockomock League, which previously sent a letter to the TMC criticizing margin of victory.

Paul said the concern is that margin of victory “seems contradictory to some of the pillars of the MIAA with regard to sportsmanship.” He said the belief is that some coaches might be “incentivized” to leave starters in games to achieve a certain margin of victory/defeat.

Several TMC members noted that lopsided scores can be found already in several sports across the state, indicating a larger underlying sportsmanship issue beyond the power ratings.

▪ By a 17-0 vote, the TMC approved a wrestling dual meet tournament for the spring postseason. Wrestling was approved for MIAA competition this spring after not being cleared during the winter by the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

▪ Tournament formats for most spring sports were approved. On a request from the rugby committee, the TMC voted 17-0 to allow that sport’s postseason to begin a week early should there be a need for more than eight teams in a bracket. Because rugby can compete only once a week, the extension might be needed to complete the tournaments by July 3.

▪ The girls’ lacrosse format has yet to be completed by the sport committee. DiCarlo said with the modification for quarters this year rather than halves, one issue may need to be addressed: whether to allow “free position” opportunities to be played out to completion after time expires in the first and third quarters.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.