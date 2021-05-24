Revolution sign Carles Gil to contract extension that puts him among highest-paid players in MLS

In Spain’s La Liga, several clubs feature players fitting Carles Gil’s description: low center of gravity, precise touches, exceptional sense of anticipation and vision. These performers make everything seem easy as they glide around the soccer field in complete control of the ball, igniting the offense, pleasing a discerning public.



In Major League Soccer, though, there have been few players quite like Gil. Since joining the Revolution in 2019, Gil has earned a place on the league’s Best XI selection and last year led the Revolution to the Eastern Conference final. Now, Gil has signed a contract extension through the 2024 season that will place him “in the top 10” highest paid players in the league, according to Revolution sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena.

Gil’s last deal was worth $2.7 million annually, second on the Revolution all-time list behind Jermaine Jones, who earned $3.25 million in 2014, according to the MLS Players Association.



“I’m happy here, I feel like everyone likes me a lot, and I’m comfortable,” Gil, 28, said recently. “I have a chance to do a lot of things here, on and off the field, and I hope I can be here for many years. I really want to take advantage of this opportunity.”



Gil said he did not know what to expect when he joined the Revolution during training camp two years ago in Spain. After a slow start to the 2019 season under coach Brad Friedel, the Revolution rallied to earn their first playoff appearance since 2015. Last year, Gil missed most of the season with a bone spur in his foot, but returned for the final 12 games as the Revolution made their first extended playoff run in six years.



“The truth is, I wasn’t thinking long-term at first,” Gil said. “Then, last year, I practically didn’t play all year because I was injured. But, luckily, I went through a great rehabilitation program in Spain and came back.”



Gil struggled to adjust in his first MLS season, when he seemed to absorb an extraordinary amount of gratuitous and/or violent contact. That season, Gil was the victim of 87 fouls and was also cautioned five times, usually for dissent (he was whistled for only 15 fouls). The targeting of Gil has continued – he has earned 31 free kicks (without committing a foul) in the last 11 games covering two seasons. But Gil has not been issued a yellow card in the last two seasons.



“In the position I play, you get used to it,” Gil said. “This is football, there is contact, and the referees call it. It’s a question of making the right call and if the foul should be a yellow card.”



While performing for Aston Villa in the Premier League in 2015-16, Gil experienced some permissive refereeing and uncompromising defending. Gil also learned enough English to get by, and though he still prefers Catalan or Spanish, he quickly developed a rapport with Arena, despite the language barrier.



“He had confidence in me from the first and I believe he has shown we can improve,” Gil said of Arena. “We can keep improving and, without a doubt, we are one of the best teams in MLS.”



Gil has competed for several respected European coaches, making his professional debut under Fran Escriba at Elche CF, on loan from Valencia.



“I was 19 years old, and he gave me the chance,” Gil said of Escriba. “Logically, you learn from all of these experiences and I’m learning from Bruce now. Every game is different, and I try to improve every game.”



Arena usually lines up Gil on the right side of midfield, but gives him freedom to improvise.



“He plays all over the field, that’s one way to describe him,” Arena said. “We don’t hold him to one position, we don’t get hung up on that. He’s a combination of things – I think he’s not a player you necessarily give a label to. He’s a creative, attacking player, and he’s also a two-way player who can help defensively. He’s like any player – we talk about what he should be doing, and he understands his role.”



Gil has demonstrated resilience, playing all but five minutes in 35 games in his first season with the Revolution, and recovering quickly from injury last year.



“He’s tough, he knows how to play, and it helps when the refs notice it,” Arena said. “I’d like to believe the referees in the league understand he’s targeted at times.



“He’s not one-dimensional. He scores goals, sets up goals, helps set the tempo, sets a good tone for the team. He’s the captain. He works hard, and he has a smile on his face and doesn’t complain.”

