TD Garden able to go to almost full capacity for Bruins and Celtics games this weekend

Additional tickets for the Bruins’ second-round playoff series went on sale Monday for season-ticket and game-plan holders and Boston Garden Society members. A start date and exact opponent for the next Bruins playoff series is unknown. They will face the Pittsburgh Penguins or New York Islanders, who are tied at two games apiece with Game 5 scheduled for Monday, Game 6 Wednesday night, and a possible Game 7 Friday night.

TD Garden returns to nearly full capacity this weekend, an attendance boost that should only help the respective playoff hopes of the Bruins and Celtics while marking a high point in the region’s 14-month battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

For other fans, the Bruins advise visiting their website to get on an email list to be notified about ticket availability.

After the pandemic shut down fan attendance at TD Garden and around the globe in mid-March of 2020, the Bruins and Celtics have adhered to city, state, and CDC health and safety protocols as their seasons resumed. The games resumed with fan-less playoffs last summer, and mostly empty seats at the start of the teams’ 2021 seasons.

TD Garden opened to 12 percent capacity in late March, then increased to the current 25 percent on May 10. Full capacity at TD Garden for Celtics games is 19,156, with the Bruins able to host 18,258.

The teams were not immediately available to explain which seats will be unavailable and thus prevent the arena from its allowed full capacity.

The Celtics, down 1-0 in their first-round series against the New Jersey Nets, will host Game 3 at 25 percent capacity of 4,789 fans on Friday night, then go to full capacity on Sunday for Game 4. If that series goes to six games, the Celtics would host Game 6 on Thursday, June 3.

Celtics playoff tickets information can be found on the team website.

Fans will still have to wear masks, TD Garden said, and a full set of health and safety protocols is available for review on the venue’s website.

Michael Silverman