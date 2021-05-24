Utah Jazz will get Donovan Mitchell back for Wednesday’s Game 2 against Grizzlies

“Obviously, it’s no secret what happened,” Mitchell told reporters. “I think for me, my team, I was definitely frustrated and upset that I wasn’t able to play. I’m a competitor. I felt I was ready to go. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. I was ready to go when I spoke to you guys about 24 hours ago. They came to a decision. The biggest thing for us is moving forward.”

Mitchell, who is recovering from a sprained right ankle that sidelined him for the final 16 games of the regular season, expressed disappointment Monday with the Jazz’s late decision to keep him out of Sunday night’s 112-109 Game 1 loss to Memphis.

The Utah Jazz announced on Monday that All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will return to the Utah Jazz lineup for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Dillon Brooks had 31 points and seven rebounds to lead the Grizzlies, the eighth seed in the West, in Sunday’s victory over the top-seeded Jazz in Salt Lake City. Ja Morant added 26 points. Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Anderson added 14 points.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Jazz. Mike Conley had 22 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds. Rudy Gobert added 15 rebounds and 11 points, and Derrick Favors finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Clarkson NBA’s Sixth Man

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, the only player to come off the bench and score 40 points in a game this season, was announced as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

And his closest competition was from a teammate: Utah’s Joe Ingles was second, marking the first time the top two finishers for this award came from the same franchise.

It’s the first time a Jazz player has won the award. Clarkson, who averaged a career-high 18.4 points while coming off the bench in 67 of his 68 appearances this season, finished with 65 of the 100 first-place votes cast from a global panel of reporters who cover the league and appeared on all but five of the ballots.

“I tried to get him the ball as much as possible so he could win sixth man of the year,” Ingles said on TNT, which broadcast the award announcement. “No, I think his impact off the bench is something he’s embraced and taken pride in.”

Ingles got 34 of the remaining 35 first-place votes.

“Joe is a playmaker. He really runs our second unit,” Clarkson said.

New York’s Derrick Rose, the other first-place votegetter, was third, while Dallas teammates Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. were fourth and fifth, respectively. Voters were asked to select their top three picks for the award, in order.

Clarkson reached 40 points twice this season, finishing with 40 against Philadelphia on Feb. 15 and 41 against Golden State on May 10.

In all, 15 players got at least one first-, second- or third-place vote in this season’s balloting. Last year’s winner, Montrezl Harrell — then of the Los Angeles Clippers, now of the Los Angeles Lakers — finished sixth.

Confident on Curry

Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason.

“I don’t see any reason not to be optimistic,” Myers said Monday, three days after his team’s season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. “He seems like he’s motivated, we’re motivated. I would say pretty confident we’ll get something done.”

In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is “fully committed.” The two-time NBA MVP signed a five-year, $201 million contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

At 33 and in his 12th NBA season, Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998. Curry averaged 32.0 points to lead the league for the second time in his career (2015-16). Curry also joined Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and championships.

Growing the game

The NBA announced that it has formed NBA Africa, which will oversee all league business on the continent, including the Basketball Africa League.

At least five former NBA players — Junior Bridgeman, Grant Hill, Joakim Noah, Congo native Dikembe Mutombo, and South Sudan native Luol Deng — are investors in the venture. NBA commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum will be on the board of directors.

Silver said the current enterprise value of NBA Africa is “nearly $1 billion,” though amounts of the league and individual investments were not disclosed. The league said some of its primary areas of focus with the venture are to grow the BAL and to launch additional NBA academies in Africa.

“The growth and development is something we’re all enormously proud of,” Silver said.

There are at least 55 players currently in the NBA who were either born in Africa or have a parent from there.

The NBA has played three summer exhibitions in Africa in recent years and there are hopes for more, but there are no firm plans yet to bring preseason or regular-season games to the continent.