Blinken will seek to bolster cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

“We have to deal with making this turn from the violence — we got the cease-fire — and now deal with the humanitarian situation, deal with reconstruction, and deepen our existing engagement with Palestinians and with Israelis alike,” Blinken said Sunday on the ABC News show “This Week”

When he lands in Israel on Tuesday, Blinken will also be faced with a humanitarian crisis in Gaza that will require international support for a massive reconstruction effort, as well as simmering violence among Arab and Jewish residents of Israel.

WASHINGTON — Wading into the intractable conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week to try to bolster a tenuous cease-fire — but he intends to steer well clear of longer-term peace talks that currently have almost zero chance of success.

Advertisement

But he said he would not use two days of talks — in Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo, and Amman, Jordan — as an opening to restart years-dormant peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank but not Gaza.

“That, I don’t think, is something necessarily for today,” Blinken said, given that any attempt at “shuttle diplomacy” between the two sides would be unlikely to yield anything positive.

Nonetheless, the visit will kick-start a new phase of US-Palestinian diplomacy after years of disconnect under the Trump administration. Experts said the delegation could identify steps to move forward, such as revamping a US aid program and a plan to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem that had been Washington’s main point of contact with the Palestinians.

But more immediately, Blinken will focus on cementing the pause in cross-border hostilities with Gaza, which experts described as a task that will be difficult in its own right.

Advertisement

“This is still very explosive,” said Martin Indyk, a former US ambassador to Israel and a former special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

Indyk said Blinken would do well to try to stabilize the cease-fire, which US and Egyptian diplomats helped broker between Israel and Hamas late last week after 11 days of violence. At least 242 Palestinians were killed, including scores of Hamas militants, mostly in Israeli military assaults on Gaza. Rockets launched by Hamas into Israel, including some with the range to strike Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, killed at least 12 people.

Tensions remain high. Clashes and protests continued over the weekend against Israeli security forces in Jerusalem, including in the Palestinian neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, and police officials warned of fresh violence in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in Israel.

Israel was targeted by more than 4,000 rockets fired from Gaza over the past two weeks. And pockets of Gaza were decimated by Israeli airstrikes, felling high-rise buildings, schools, hospitals, and mosques, and cutting off electricity and clean water for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. The United Nations estimates at least 77,000 people in Gaza have been forced from their homes.

President Biden last week pledged to work with the UN to rebuild Gaza through international donations; similar efforts after the 2014 war between Hamas and Israel fell far short. Biden said the new reconstruction campaign would be in “full partnership with the Palestinian Authority” — circumventing Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza.

The United States considers Hamas a terrorist organization and does not deal directly with the group, and in the past few weeks relied on Egypt and to a lesser extent Jordan, Qatar, and Turkey to act as intermediaries.

Advertisement

In a statement Monday, Biden said Blinken would seek to advance “the coordinated international effort to ensure immediate assistance reaches Gaza in a way that benefits the people there and not Hamas, and on reducing the risk of further conflict in the coming months.”

In a veiled swipe at the Trump administration — and a nod to Democrats who have been increasingly critical of reflexive US support for Israel and sympathetic to the plight of the Palestinians — Biden said Blinken would “continue our administration’s efforts to rebuild ties to, and support for, the Palestinian people and leaders, after years of neglect.”

Analysts said Israel was looking to prevent Hamas from siphoning off cash and reconstruction materials for rebuilding its own military infrastructure and rearmament.

Indyk noted that Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which is based in Ramallah, in the West Bank, are fierce political rivals. He questioned how the Biden administration expected to empower reconstruction efforts in Gaza, the Palestinian coastal territory that was under an indefinite blockade by Israel and Egypt even before the latest conflict.

A senior State Department official, speaking to reporters before Blinken’s departure Monday, signaled that the US diplomatic effort in the region would seek in part to reintegrate the Palestinian Authority into Gaza — which would require marginalizing Hamas’ grip there and would most likely fuel a power struggle between them. The official said the move sought to create the conditions for better stability in Gaza.

Advertisement

But in the wake of the violence, Indyk suggested Hamas was acting “emboldened.”

“The idea that they concede controlling Gaza on an issue like reconstruction to the Palestinian Authority — I just don’t see how that can happen,” he said.

The conflict also could serve to continue repairing the relationship between the United States and Jordan that had been largely shelved during the Trump administration. At least 2 million Palestinian refugees live in Jordan, and its Hashemite monarchy is the custodian of the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Blinken’s visit comes at a fraught time in Israeli politics, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heading a caretaker government that could be in its last days, after four inconclusive elections in two years, and with no clear picture of what lies ahead.

Experts in the region said Blinken would have to maneuver carefully between expressing his administration’s unwavering support for Israel and its security while not handing over any gifts that could be perceived as intervening in Netanyahu’s domestic predicament.

But the visit will most likely provide a boost for President Mahmoud Abbas of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. His already shaky popular legitimacy was further diminished by his cancellation of a long-awaited Palestinian general election that had been scheduled for May 22, and then by its rival, Hamas, asserting itself as the leader of the resistance against Israel and the defender of Palestinian rights in Jerusalem.

Advertisement

Abbas is expected to use the visit to try to reassert his authority’s power and sphere of influence.

After Abbas spoke by phone with Blinken on Friday, his office said that he had urged the US administration to pressure Israel to stop the kinds of actions in Jerusalem, and specifically at the Aqsa Mosque, that helped ignite the latest round of fighting.