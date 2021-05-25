The CW is remaking ‘The Waltons’ holiday story

What would you do if I told you that “The Waltons” was getting a reboot? Would you stand up and walk out on me?

Bellamy Young, at the Emmy Awards in New York in 2019, will star in "The Waltons’ Homecoming."

Because the CW is going to remake the Christmas TV movie that served as a pilot of sorts for the original nine-season series. The network is planning to mark the 50th anniversary of “The Homecoming: A Christmas Story” with a new version of it, this time called “The Waltons’ Homecoming.” The story, set in 1933, has patriarch John Sr. trying to make it home for the holidays during a storm, and his son John Boy’s eventful journey to find him.

Advertisement

Bellamy Young, who was Mellie on “Scandal,” will be Olivia, the family matriarch who was played by Patricia Neal in the “Homecoming” movie and by Michael Learned in the series. Logan Shroyer, who plays the teenage Kevin on “This Is Us,” will be John Boy, originally played by Richard Thomas. Thomas will be in the mix this time around, too, as the narrator of the story.

The CW is planning to air the TV movie late in the year.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.