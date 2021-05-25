Marilyn Manson is sought on arrest warrant in New Hampshire

An arrest warrant charges Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault in connection with the episode, which took place Aug. 18, 2019, in the stage pit area during a concert by Manson at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Guilford, Anthony J. Bean Burpee, the chief of the Guliford Police Department, said in an email Tuesday night.

Burpee said that Manson, his agent and his legal representatives had been notified several times of the warrant but that Manson had made no effort to return to New Hampshire to answer the charges. He said the police department was making the warrant public now “simply because we’ve been attempting to clear the warrant since it was issued,” with no response from Manson or his lawyer.

He added that “in light of recent other allegations” — a reference to accusations of sexual assault and domestic abuse from former romantic partners of Manson’s — the authorities wanted Manson “to take care of his business” in New Hampshire “so that he and we can move forward.”

Manson was dropped by his record label and his agents and was cut from television guest roles after Esmé Bianco, an actress known for her work on “Game of Thrones,” filed a lawsuit in April in which she accused Manson of sexual assault and sexual battery and described a series of violent incidents that she said had occurred when they lived together in 2011.

The lawsuit came nearly three months after Evan Rachel Wood, the Emmy-nominated star of “Westworld” and another of Manson’s former partners, had accused the singer of domestic abuse, rape and assault.

The Special Victims Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the domestic violence allegations against Manson in February, the bureau said in a statement.

A lawyer for Manson, Howard King, said in an email: “It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera. This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”

He added, “This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

Manson denied Wood’s claims broadly in an Instagram post: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire can carry a possible jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $2,000. The police department declined to release a copy of the reports related to the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.