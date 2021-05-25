Muralist brushes with Medfield State Hospital’s past

Newly gracing one of the campus’s brick walls is a 125-foot-long painting depicting native plants and birds surrounding a young patient who plays the violin.

Boston-based Cedric “Vise1″ Douglas doesn’t often feel a spiritual connection to his artworks. But as he worked on a mural this month for the former Medfield State Hospital, it was impossible not to.

Medfield State Hospital had a very creative way with its clients, Douglas noted by phone this week. “They used farming and art as a way to help folks.”

Medfield State Hospital opened in 1892 as the state’s first facility for mentally ill patients in need of long-term care. After its closure in 2003, the sprawling campus has been used to shoot multiple thriller/horror movies including “Shutter Island” (2010), “Knives Out” (2019), and “New Mutants” (2020). The town-owned property remains open to visitors who want to wander the grounds (though entering buildings is strictly off-limits).

“People walk through these red brick buildings, and with this mural popping up, it’s a beautiful sight,” Douglas said. “I hope it brings people joy and connection to art.”

For Douglas, the project also forced him to grapple with the site’s history, especially the lives once lived beyond those brick walls. “I had to take time to kind of say thank you for allowing me to do this.” After that, he said, the work came together rather smoothly.

A detail from Douglas's mural for the Medfield State Hospital site. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The mural was commissioned by the Cultural Alliance of Medfield, an organization working to redefine the campus as a space for the arts. The nonprofit has secured a 99-year lease on two buildings at the heart of campus, which will eventually be renovated into a regional performing arts and education center.

“It’s a very special place and I think there’s a lot of potential there,” Douglas said of the campus. “I just hope the hospital continues growing from this mural into something truly great.”

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.