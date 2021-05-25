Boston payments firm Flywire raises $250 million in IPO

Flywire, a Boston financial-tech company focused on international currency transfers, set the price for its initial public offering Tuesday, selling 10,440,000 shares of common stock at $24 each. The price was at the top of its projected range.

The company raised $250.6 million in the deal, and its stock is expected to start trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FLYW.

Flywire, formerly known as peerTransfer, was founded in 2009 by Iker Marcaide, then a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who experienced first-hand the challenges associated with making international wire transfers. Those payments are often subject to high transfer fees and could end up costing more depending on the currency transfer rates, which fluctuate.