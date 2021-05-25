Lawrence General Hospital cuts staff, citing COVID-19 losses

Financial challenges are not new to Lawrence General, which serves a large proportion of low-income residents on MassHealth, the state Medicaid program. But chief executive Deborah Wilson said she has never witnessed the hospital in such a crisis.

The layoffs include employees working in administration as well as patient care and amount to about 2.5 percent of the hospital’s workforce.

Lawrence General Hospital, the community hospital for a city ravaged by COVID-19, is laying off 56 people and is threatening additional cuts unless it receives immediate government aid.

Lawrence General entered 2020 with financial losses, and the situation worsened through the pandemic as the hospital halted non-essential care — losing millions in revenue — and focused almost entirely on patients sick with coronavirus.

“We were weak going into COVID, and now we’re weaker coming out of COVID,” Wilson said. “It’s an unsustainable situation.”

She said the hospital needs an infusion of at least $10 million in state or federal aid in the coming months — otherwise, it will have to slash more spending to remain in compliance with bondholders. (The hospital has bond financing from MassDevelopment.)

“This is going to impact services this community desperately needs, like maternity and pediatrics and the things that it’s hard for me to imagine that we wouldn’t have here at Lawrence General,” Wilson said.

Hospitals in the state have received more than $2.2 billion in aid through the federal CARES Act, according to the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. But Lawrence General hasn’t qualified for a payment since last summer. Last year, the hospital received $44 million from the federal government and $17 million from the state — but that has not been enough, Wilson said.

The hospital spent more on supplies, including personal protective equipment, during the pandemic. And while COVID-19 hospitalizations have ebbed, Lawrence General still is not seeing the number of regular patients it saw before the pandemic. These challenges, hospital officials said, are in addition to a longstanding concern: that the state doesn’t reimburse them enough for providing care to patients on MassHealth.

The hospital and its affiliated doctors network lost $19 million on operations, on revenue of about $300 million in the last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.

Lawrence, where people of color make up 85 percent of the population, has been especially hard hit by COVID-19. About 21 percent of the city’s residents live in poverty, according to US Census data.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1 in 4 Lawrence residents — or 20,000 people — have been infected with COVID-19, according to state figures.

Residents who became seriously ill ended up at Lawrence General, where at one point last spring, more than 100 of the hospital’s 186 beds were filled with COVID-19 patients. The number of COVID-19 patients surged again after the winter holidays.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.