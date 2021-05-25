Warren criticizes Fed for oversight of Credit Suisse before Archegos downfall

Senator Elizabeth Warren ripped the Federal Reserve for its oversight of Credit Suisse in the run-up to Archegos Capital Management’s implosion, arguing the regulator badly blundered when it freed the bank from heightened monitoring. Warren pointed out at a Tuesday Senate hearing that the Fed knew Credit Suisse had problems estimating its potential trading losses because the agency had flagged the Swiss bank over that issue in its 2019 stress tests. She questioned why Credit Suisse, under the watch of Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles, was among foreign banks released last year from oversight by the Large Institution Supervision Coordinating Committee, which keeps tabs on lenders that pose the greatest risk to the US financial system. “So you now agree that you made the wrong decision to weaken supervision?” the Massachusetts Democrat asked Quarles, who was testifying before the Senate Banking Committee. “We did not weaken supervision,” he said, saying the shrinking US footprint of Credit Suisse and other foreign banks prompted the Fed’s decision. Quarles further argued that the billions of dollars in losses that Credit Suisse suffered in relation to Archegos — trader Bill Hwang’s family office — weren’t a result of faulty Fed oversight. “The losses you are referring to didn’t occur in the United States,” he said. Warren scoffed at the idea that missteps involving overseas lenders don’t lead to US consequences. She reminded Quarles his term as vice chairman ends in five months, and said, “our financial system will be safer when you are gone.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARKETS

Boston payments firm Flywire raises $250 million in IPO

Flywire, a Boston financial-tech company focused on international currency transfers, set the price for its initial public offering Tuesday, selling 10,440,000 shares of common stock at $24 each. The price was at the top of its projected range. The company raised $250.6 million in the deal, and its stock is expected to start trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FLYW. Flywire, formerly known as peerTransfer, was founded in 2009 by Iker Marcaide, then a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who experienced first-hand the challenges associated with making international wire transfers. Those payments are often subject to high transfer fees and could end up costing more depending on the currency transfer rates, which fluctuate. Flywire aimed to solve that problem as a type of middleman that bundles payments, negotiates cheaper rates with banks, and tracks the progress of international transactions. The company’s services have since expanded beyond education to helping health care systems accept payments from international patients, and facilitating money transfers for travel-related expenses and between businesses. The company was backed by local venture investors, including Boston-based Spark Capital, which led Flywire’s first major fund-raising round, as well as Bain Capital Ventures and F-Prime. Flywire has more than 450 employees globally and said it can settle payments in 240 countries and territories and in more than 130 currencies. — ANISSA GARDIZY

E-COMMERCE

D.C. attorney general sues Amazon over alleged anticompetitive practices

Amazon was sued by the attorney general for Washington, D.C., who accused the online retail giant of engaging in anticompetitive practices that have raised prices for consumers. Amazon’s contract provisions and policies applied to third-party sellers have led to artificially high prices and allowed the company to build monopoly power, Karl Racine said. The lawsuit is the sixth antitrust case against a major US tech company filed in the last year by state and federal officials. The US Justice Department and a group of states sued Google last year, accusing the company of abusing its dominance in internet search. That case was followed by two separate complaints against Google filed by other states over search and digital advertising. The Federal Trade Commission and a nationwide coalition of states sued Facebook in December in separate complaints that seek to break up the company. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GENDER EQUITY

Women earned 84 percent of what men earned last year

As droves of women left the workforce last year, those who managed to hold onto their jobs made 84 percent of what men earned, according to a Pew Research Center report released Tuesday. In other words, women in the United States would have to work an additional 42 days to pull in the same amount of money as men did. That gap remained unchanged from a year earlier, found Pew, which analyzed median hourly earnings for full- and part-time workers. The pandemic economically devastated women in the United States, with nearly 2 million leaving the labor force altogether since February last year. By one estimate, women around the world lost at least $800 billion in income last year, according to a report from Oxfam International, the global charity non-profit. That was largely due to working in industries hardest hit by the COVID recession, such as retail and tourism. Many women also left their jobs to care for kids whose schools and day cares closed. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

FAA downgrades Mexico’s safety rating

US regulators have downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that prevents Mexican airlines from expanding flights to the United States just as travel is recovering from the pandemic. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it downgraded Mexico after finding that the country does not meet standards set by a United Nations aviation group. The downgrade means that US airlines won’t be able to sell tickets on flights operated by Mexican airlines, a setback that will mainly hit Delta, which has a partnership with Aeromexico. Delta said its own service to Mexico is not affected by the downgrade, and it will continue to operate all its flights there normally. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVEL

As flying rebounds, TSA warns of longer lines

US air travel rebounded Sunday to the highest level of the pandemic era as the Transportation Security Administration continues to bolster staffing for the busy summer travel season set to kick off this weekend, federal aviation security officials said Tuesday. The 1.8 million passengers screened at TSA checkpoints Sunday was the highest daily number since the coronavirus pandemic began. It amounted to 90 percent of travelers seen on the same day in 2019 and a sevenfold jump from the same day last year, said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Waits at some checkpoints have grown from their pandemic lull. — WASHINGTON POST

AGRICULTURE

Cargill on track for best year in 156-year history

Cargill, the commodity superpower that’s the largest private US company, is emerging as one of the biggest winners of the boom in global agricultural markets as it barrels toward its most profitable year ever in its 156-year run. The company made almost $4.3 billion in net income during the first nine months of its fiscal year, according to data released by the trading house to tap the bond market. Surging demand for meat, corn, and soybeans has sent agricultural markets skyrocketing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Three biggest US airlines see a recovery

US airlines gained as the country’s three biggest carriers — American, Delta, and United — said a travel rebound is gaining steam. The pace of recovery has been faster than expected, Delta president Glen Hauenstein said Tuesday. United Airlines predicted it would turn a profit before certain items next quarter, while American said corporate trips and long overseas flights — the worst-hit segments during the coronavirus pandemic — are poised for improvement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Eiffel Tower to be lit up with renewable hydrogen

The Eiffel Tower was to be illuminated Tuesday using electricity produced from certified renewable hydrogen. Energy Observer, a company based in the French city of Saint-Malo wants to make the most recognizable landmark in Paris a showcase for its carbon-free technology. “The objective is to mobilize all French people, the general public as well as businesses and local authorities, around the hydrogen sector,” Energy Observer CEO Louis-Noel Vivies said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

London’s West End is back

Life is finally returning to the shops and restaurants of London’s West End, says one of the district’s largest landlords. The amount of empty space in Shaftesbury’s properties across Chinatown, Soho, and Covent Garden peaked at 11.9 percent at the end of March, the company said in a half-year earnings statement Tuesday. The vacancy rate has since edged lower as the easing of lockdown restrictions and gradual return of office workers ramps up demand for its stores and eateries. The pandemic exacted a brutal toll on West End neighborhoods as international tourism ground to a halt and the daily tide of commuters stopped traveling to the city center. — BLOOMBERG NEWS







