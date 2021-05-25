5 ways to celebrate summer’s big return

Those who caught “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last week and melted with Yo-Yo Ma’s performance from Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art might be craving a visit to the waterfront museum. Start your long weekend Thursday with ICA’s free admission night. Showing now: Ragnar Kjartansson’s “The Visitors ” and a new site-specific hanging wall sculpture by Eva LeWitt for the museum’s glass lobby. Tickets can be reserved starting 10 a.m. Thursday. ICA members have the additional option of strolling serenely with “ Member Mornings ” Saturday and Sunday. ( 25 Harbor Shore Drive, 617-478-3100. www.icaboston.org )

Last Memorial Day weekend, you were too depressed, too scared, or too busy hunting down toilet paper to celebrate. But as Massachusetts lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses this holiday weekend, there’s reason to kick off summer — what feels like the first real summer in two years — with a smile. Here are five ways to celebrate.

LOUNGE ON THE LAWN

The hippest lawn in Boston is back, baby, and so are its famous swings. This weekend’s Lawn on D offerings include yard games (like bocce and cornhole) plus live music by local bands HipShot (Saturday) and Closing Time Boston (Sunday). New this year: Draft pours from Castle Island Brewing Co., on tap Friday-Sunday afternoons/evenings this week. (420 D St., www.signatureboston.com)

HAVE THE BURGER

A double steak burger from Yotel’s Deck 12. Yotel

Yes, Memorial Day Weekend is traditionally occasion for grilling — but restaurant dining feels extra blissful this year. You might try the Double Guinness Cheeseburger in the beer garden at Charlies Kitchen. (10 Eliot St., Cambridge. www.charlieskitchen.com) For a Seaport roof deck experience, sink into the double steak burger with muenster, prosciutto, tomato, and field greens at Yotel’s Deck 12. (65 Seaport Blvd. Reservation required, www.yotel.com) Somerville’s Bronwyn makes a mean local beef and pork belly burger with slab bacon, cheddar, sauerkraut, and potatoes. (255 Washington St., Somerville. bronwynrestaurant.com) Or go completely over-the-top with Boston Burger Company’s Big Papi, served with bacon, hot dog, fried egg, guacamole, and pickled red onions. (Four locations including Davis Square and Salem. www.bostonburgercompany.com)

GET THE SCOOP

No store-bought pints this Memorial Day. It’s time to stand in line and order a heaping cone. Gracie’s Ice Cream serves homemade flavors that might incorporate cookies, candy, and potato chips. Or try a Fluff Cone — a waffle cone dipped in Fluff and torched — for that summery s’more taste. (22 Union Square, Somerville. icecreamgracies.com) At Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour, you can indulge your inner 9-year-old with Over the Top Glacier Frappe flavors including Peanut Butter Dream. Or try the Kid in a Candy Shop sundae — cotton candy ice cream topped with fudge and marshmallow while loaded with M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Skittles, and whipped cream. (22 Falmouth Road, Mashpee. www.polarcave.com) Blackbird Doughnuts offers knee-buckling ice cream-doughnut sandwiches. Think glazed coconut macaroon topped with honey butter glaze and toasted coconut and filled with vanilla ice cream. Or a marbled chocolate and vanilla cake topped with chocolate buttercream and sprinkles and filled with chocolate ice cream. (Six locations including Fenway and Newton Centre. www.blackbirddoughnuts.com)

FLOAT TO TUESDAY

Stand-up paddleboard rentals from Paddle Boston Paddle Boston

Hit the water without leaving the city. Reserve stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes via Paddle Boston. With various Greater Boston locations, paddlers can strike out for adventures along the Charles or Mystic rivers. You might rent a kayak in Cambridge and head out on the river for unique skyline views. (paddleboston.com) Paddling isn’t your thing? Try pedaling. Just pack up some beer, snacks, and pals for a trip aboard Cycleboat Boston. These pedal-powered cruising boats offer sightseeing tours of Boston Harbor with 10 to 12 pedal stations. (Reservation required, cycleboatboston.com)

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

