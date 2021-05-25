Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. of Topsham, Maine, snags another top honor

Maine Shore Dinner for two from Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. of Topsham, Maine, won the Specialty Food Association’s top honor: Product of the Year. Handout

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Co. of Topsham, Maine, recently won the most prestigious accolade from the Specialty Food Association’s annual sofi Awards competition: Product of the Year. The Maine Shore Dinner for two — a lobster bake that’s shipped in a foil bag and ready for the oven or grill — was chosen from nearly 1,500 entries across four dozen categories. Products are judged for their innovation, flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, and quality of ingredients. The lobster bake, with two lobster tails, one dozen mussels, eight shrimp, eight sea scallops, and two ears of corn, is all drenched in herbed lemon butter sauce. Receiving the top honor was a big surprise, says Hancock’s CEO, Amber-Jean Nickel. “It’s always lovely to be reminded that Maine lobster is a favorite,” says Nickel. “If you can’t travel to Maine, you can still get Maine lobster.” Cal Hancock, who retired last year, founded the company in 2000. They may have been surprised to land the top honor this year, but Hancock Gourmet Lobster has received plenty of silvers and golds over the years. “I refer to Cal as Meryl Streep as she’s won so many sofi Awards,” says Jennifer Lea Cohan, public relations consultant for the Specialty Food Association. Sixteen other New England food artisans won sofi Awards (which stands for specialty outstanding food innovation) this year. They received statues of a chef holding a chafing dish — a takeoff of those handed at the Oscars. Six food makers from Massachusetts won trophies, and all are repeat winners. Two won the gold accolade: Sauces’ n Love from Lynn for Dips N Love Plant-Based Spicy Korean Pepper Dip, and Effie’s Homemade of Hyde Park for Corn Biscuits with a hint of anise. Chocolate maker Goodnow Farms in Sudbury gained three more statues: gold for El Carmen Hot Cocoa, silver for Nicaragua El Carmen 77% bar, and a new product honor for the Classic Milk Chocolate 55% bar. A silver went to Jan’s Farmhouse of Walpole for Curry Cashew with Apricots Crisps. Two companies earned new product awards — Newton-based Meal Mantra for Cranberry Tomato Chutney Dip and Cambridge’s Keto and Co for Peanut Butter Crunch Keto Granola. Here are the region’s other winners. From Vermont, two food makers won golds: Vermont Creamery of Websterville for Sea Salt Cultured Butter, and Mount Mansfield Maple Products in Winooski for Organic Dark Chocolate Maple Bark. Big Picture Farm of Townshend got a silver sofi for its Farmstead Goat Milk Caramels-Brown Butter Bourbon. From Maine, Stonewall Kitchen of York earned three awards: a gold statue for the sandwich spread Everything Aioli, another gold for its Tillen Farms Pearl Cherries, and silver for Napa Valley Rosé Wine Vinegar. In addition to the highest honor, Hancock Gourmet Lobster secured a silver for Mini Lobster Grilled Cheeses. Silver also went to Rogers Collection of Yarmouth, Maine, for Cascina Oschiena Apollo Aromatic Rice. Connecticut producer Simpson & Vail took the gold for its dessert tea, Blueberry Cinnamon Crumble Rooibos. Two others from the state gained silvers: Norseland in Darien for its Soignon Whipped Goat Cheese spread, and chocolate company NibMor in Stamford for Organic Dark Chocolate-Tart Cherry. Airigan Solutions of Southport earned a new product award for Negg Deviled Egg Seasoning Mix. New Hampshire had one winner — a silver to Wood Stove Kitchen in Goffstown, which creates syrups for cocktails and mocktails. The company won for its sweet and herbal Blackberry and Sage Mixer. For the entire list of winners, go to www.specialtyfood.com/awards/sofi/winners.