Missing Clover Food Lab? Pick up a box

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated May 25, 2021, 33 minutes ago
Dishes created from the Starter Box meal delivery kit from Clover Food Lab.
For fans of Clover Food Lab, the fast-food vegetarian restaurants that first started as a food truck, the company offers meal boxes for delivery or pickup. If you’re home working remotely, the Starter Box can happily change-up your meal prep ritual. Included are components for five dishes that are easily assembled. The fresh ingredients, already chopped and sliced, come in reusable plastic containers and are generously portioned. A stack of house-made fluffy pitas are the base for several dishes, like a breakfast sandwich — a soft-boiled egg, slices of cheddar, and tomato that all go into a pocket. The makings for the restaurants’ beloved overstuffed chickpea fritter sandwich are here too: a container of velvety hummus to slather inside the pita, crunchy, herb-laced falafel balls, vinegary pickled vegetables, cucumber tomato salad, and tahini to drizzle. Charred, tender carrots, crispy faro, cabbage slaw, and sauces create a third sandwich. A comforting chickpea and tomato stew, with well-spiced kofta made with Impossible meat, can be for lunch or dinner. Sweet treats — a brownie, a slice of olive oil cake, and a fruity mousse — are also included, plus small bottles of syrups to create sodas. There are step-by-step directions on how to assemble everything. The Starter Box costs $100. The company also offers boxes with various menus, such as spring seasonal, breakfast foods, and one with Mediterranean dishes ($85 serves two; $140 serves four). Meal boxes can be picked up at CloverHub (1075 Cambridge St., Cambridge). Free delivery is available within 30 miles for an order of $60 and more. For more information and to order go to cloverfoodlab.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

