Recipe: Add lots of chopped toffee bits to these blondies to make a perfect picnic dessert

Makes 16 bars

Often described as the golden version of a brownie and sometimes called Blond Brownies or Butterscotch Brownies, Blondies are sweetened with light- or dark-brown sugar but do not include any melted chocolate or cocoa powder. The bars may have originated in Fannie Farmer's "The Boston Cooking-School Cookbook" (1896), in which a recipe for Brownies contains molasses but no chocolate of any kind. Later, when the blond version became a treasured American bar cookie, bakers added lots of stir-ins such as flaked coconut, nuts, seeds, dried fruits. These Blondies include chocolate-covered toffee candy bar pieces (Skor or Heath bars), along with miniature semisweet chips, to make buttery, ultra-moist, chunky bars. You can use individual or large toffee bars and chop them, or buy a package of toffee bits to stir in. To carry them to a picnic, layer them in a container with paper.

Vegetable oil (for the pan) 1¼ cups flour ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 6 bars (1.4 ounces each) chocolate-covered butter toffee candy bars (such as Skor or Heath bars), or 2 bars (4 ounces each) Heath bars, very coarsely chopped (keep the shards) or 1 package (8 ounces) Heath bar bits ¼ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips 10 tablespoons butter, melted and cool but still liquid ⅔ cup light-brown sugar 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Film the inside of an 8-inch square pan very lightly with oil. Cut 2 long 8-inch sheets of parchment paper. Line the pan with one of the sheets pressing it into the sides and bottom edge so it sticks to the pan. Set the other sheet in the pan perpendicular to the first, pressing it into the edges. You should have a little overhang on the top edges to use as a sling later.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt to blend them.

3. In another bowl, combine the toffee and chocolate chips with 1 teaspoon of the flour mixture.

4. In an electric mixer on medium-low speed, beat the butter and light-brown sugar for 2 minutes. Turn the speed up to medium. Beat in the eggs and vanilla and continue beating for 2 minutes, or until they thoroughly blended. The batter may look a little curdled at this point; that's OK. With the mixer on its lowest setting, beat in the flour mixture just all of the flour is absorbed. Scrape down the sides of the bowl once or twice.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a rubber spatula, stir in the toffee and chocolate chips.

6. Scrape the mixture into the baking pan and smooth the top, spreading it evenly. Tap the pan once on the counter to settle any air pockets. Transfer to the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the top is set and the square is starting to pull away from the sides of the pan. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool.

7. Use the parchment to lift out the entire square. Set it on a cutting board. Peel off and discard the parchment. Make 3 cuts in each direction to form 16 bars. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Lisa Yockelson