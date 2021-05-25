73-year-old man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Lowell

A 73-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in Lowell Tuesday evening, officials said.
The crash occurred after a 32-year-old man driving on Stevens Street allegedly turned left onto Parker Street at about 5:15 p.m., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The driver stayed at the scene, the statement said.
No further information was available late Tuesday night.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.