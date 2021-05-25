After George Floyd, unrest, reckonings, dreams

It wasn’t the first instance of police brutality caught on video, nor the last. But George Floyd’s graphic murder on May 25 last year, pinned under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, shook the nation and beyond into the streets to demand justice for him and other Black Americans who fear for their lives every time they are stopped by police.

With the rallying cry of “Black lives matter,” thousands of protestors around the globe demanded an overhaul of policing, sparking a larger conversation that forced individuals, governments, and businesses to reexamine their role in either upholding or dismantling structural racism.