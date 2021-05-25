Baker wants to extend some pandemic emergency orders

Rather, the governor’s office said in a statement, he’s seeking extensions beyond June 15 for orders allowing remote public meetings, special permits for expanded outside restaurant dining, and billing protections for COVID-19 patients.

The orders, Baker’s office said, do not include the restrictions on businesses or most face covering requirements, which are all set to expire May 29.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office said Tuesday that he’ll file legislation to extend some pandemic emergency orders currently set to expire June 15.

Extending those measures requires legislative approval, according to the statement.

“Massachusetts is leading the nation in the vaccination effort and that progress is enabling the Commonwealth to return to normal,” Baker said in the statement. “These temporary measures will help businesses and residents in this transition period, and I look forward to working on these and other issues in the week ahead with our partners in the Legislature.”

The statement also included a breakdown of the billing protections Baker hopes to extend.

The order, the statement said, bars providers “from billing patients who have received COVID-related emergency and inpatient services for charges in excess of costs paid by their insurers.”

Baker’s seeking an extension until Jan. 1, 2022, when federal protections for both emergency and nonemergency cases will take effect, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, the statement said, Baker signed legislation establishing surprise billing protections for patients receiving nonemergency services.

The outdoor dining extension, meanwhile, would run through Nov. 29, 2021, under Baker’s bill, according to the statement. Under the program, cities and towns can use an expedited process for temporary permits for new or expanded outdoor dining and alcohol service, officials said.

Officials also noted that the state’s closing in on its once-daunting goal of vaccinating 4 million residents.

People are considered fully vaccinated once they’ve received two doses, spaced weeks apart, of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

As of Monday, Massachusetts had 3.4 million fully vaccinated residents, according to the official state tally that gets updated daily around 4 p.m.

