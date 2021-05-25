Construction to begin on affordable housing in Beverly

Harborlight Community Partners plans to break ground in June on a 77-unit affordable housing complex in Beverly.

Anchor Point will consist of two apartment buildings with a mix of two- and three-bedroom units, and a community building, along with exterior amenities that include two playgrounds, a basketball court, a walking path, a playing field, and community gardens, according to Harborlight, a Beverly-based nonprofit.

Funded with federal, state, local, and private dollars, the development will be built on 5 acres at the intersection of Tozer and Sohier roads. All the units will be affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the region’s median income, with 20 percent set aside for families who have experienced homelessness.