Dracut High School science teacher put on administrative leave for ‘inappropriate’ survey given to students

“Late Friday afternoon the district became aware that a teacher at Dracut High School had distributed a highly inappropriate survey to students. The district takes the health and well-being of students most seriously and has initiated a review of the matter,” Stone wrote in the statement. “The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending that review.”

Eric A. Jackson was put on leave by Dracut School Superintendent Steven Stone after he learned last Friday about the survey, although his statement confirming Jackson’s suspension did not provide any information about its content.

A veteran Dracut High School teacher who is also on the board of trustees for the town’s library system has been placed on administrative leave for handing out an “inappropriate” survey about sexual issues to his students, according to officials and social media posts.

“Because this is a personnel matter, I cannot comment further at this time,” Stone, who did not provide Jackson’s name in the statement, wrote.

Jackson has spoken briefly to WBZ-TV and has been identified as the teacher at the center of the issue by What’s Happening Dracut, a community access television program with a related Facebook group that is claiming credit for posting photos of the survey on its site as the impetus for the public attention to the issue.

“I’ve been asked to make no comment. I appreciate checking up on me. I’m going to wait for the decision of the superintendent,” Jackson told WBZ.

In its Facebook post, What’s Happening Dracut included photographs of what it described as the survey provided by Jackson to his students.

The survey is headlined “Sexual Temperament Questionnaire.” The portion of the survey posted by the Dracut group involves how women should classify their sensitivity to sexually related issues.

Jackson is on the town’s board of trustees for the library, an elected position. His biography notes his term expires in 2023. “Weekly, Eric mentors the next generation of imaginative young adults through our YA Gaming Club, which plays cooperative role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons,” his online biography reads.

Jackson was selected by the Boston University Photonics Center in 2015 as teacher of the week.

The Globe has e-mailed the members of the town School Committee for their views on the ongoing matter.





