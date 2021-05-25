Framingham drops ‘Woodrow Wilson,’ renames school for historic Harmony Grove park

The unanimous May 19 vote for the school’s new name -- officially, “Harmony Grove Elementary School - A Global Academy” -- will take effect with the new academic year in the fall, according to a statement from the Framingham Public Schools.

Framingham’s School Committee has unanimously dropped Woodrow Wilson’s name from a local elementary school, which instead now honors Harmony Grove, a historic local park where social justice activists supported women’s rights and denounced slavery.

Purnima DeMorais, the school’s principal, said the new name sends a powerful message to students, parents, and the community.

It is a “message that reiterates our social justice, inclusive and tolerant core beliefs,’' DeMorais said in the statement. “I am honored to be part of this exciting and important process.”

Advertisement

The school enrolls about 480 students, and close to half are Hispanic, according to the state. African-American students make up about 10 percent of the school, which also enrolls Asian-American and Native American students. White students make up about 40 percent of the student body.

The change followed a months-long process that included students and community members, the statement said, with nearly 500 people suggesting options for a new school name.

Nearly a year ago, community members demanded Wilson’s name stricken from the school building over the former president’s racist views and policies while in office, including segregating many federal workers. About 1,600 people backed a petition to drop the former president’s name from the school, and officials considered options for a new one.

Harmony Grove was a park with a “natural” amphitheater located more than a mile from the school on the shore of Farm Pond, the school district said in a statement.

“The amphitheatre hosted rallies and speeches from famous social justice activists to promote women’s rights and the anti-slavery movement,” the statement said.

Advertisement

It served as a gathering place for the Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society, the statement said, and in 1874, a suffrage convention was also held there.

Along with Harmony Grove, officials considered naming the building for civil rights icon Ruby Bridges, who at age 6 in 1960 was one of the first Black children to integrate at an all-white school in New Orleans.

In this Nov. 1960 file photo, U.S. Deputy Marshals, including Charles Burks, top left, escort six-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, La. anonymous

Bridges was memorialized in Norman Rockwell’s painting “The Problem We All Live With,” and West Roxbury native Barbara Henry, who was Bridges’ teacher, shared her memories about the experience with the Globe in 2014.

Harmony Grove and Ruby Bridges were the two finalists submitted for consideration by the School Committee, the statement said.

Adam Freudberg, the School Committee chairman, praised the name change in a Facebook post.

“Before the vote I dropped by the site on Franklin Street and felt the history of the anti-slavery and women’s suffrage movements. Now, a century plus later, a student led movement makes our education community better and stronger and raises awareness on social justice and anti-racism,” Freudberg said in the post.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.