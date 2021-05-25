Get ready for Senator Whitehouse to really anger The Wall Street Journal now

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t even wait to watch the Mike Tyson documentary on ABC tonight. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,440 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 152 new cases since May 21. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.4 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,705. There were 72 people in the hospital, and 534,671 residents were fully vaccinated.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is about take his war against dark money to the next level.

Whitehouse on Tuesday will deliver his first in series of Senate floor speeches that will focus on what he calls a scheme by right wing donors and other special interest groups to capture the majority on the US Supreme Court — a topic the Wall Street Journal has taken him to task for before.

The speech is scheduled for some time around 5:40 p.m. and can be watched here.

Whitehouse delivered 279 speeches on climate change – he called them “Time to Wake Up” speeches – between 2012 and 2021, ending his streak shortly after President Joe Biden took office.

When we talked on Monday, Whitehouse acknowledged that he was going into his new series “without a clear exit strategy,” but said the story of how dark money has crept into politics and helped conservatives take over the Supreme Court is more focused than the much broader climate change discussion.

Dark money refers to funds spent to influence elections and key votes, often through Super PACs, where the source of the funds is not disclosed. There was more than $1 billion in dark money spending during the 2020 election cycle, and Whitehouse acknowledges that Democrats benefit from the money, too.

But he said it’s important to trace the history of dark money in politics because Americans deserve to know which jerseys the players are wearing when they’re advocating for certain interests.

Whitehouse has clashed with the editorial board at the Wall Street Journal on this issue over the last year, with the board also accusing him of being obsessed with donor disclosure.

So will Whitehouse’s speeches be a springboard for a push to expand the Supreme Court, as some progressives support?

”It’s hard to keep them apart, but I think it’s really important for us to understand that the American public deserves to be brought along in our conversations,” Whitehouse said. “And if you rush to the conclusion without having made the case, you are likely to run into some backfire.”

As he begins this new endeavor, Whitehouse said he’s learned a key lesson from all of his climate change speeches.

“Persistence can matter,” he said.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ My latest column: The case for and against Nellie Gorbea for Rhode Island governor. Read more.

⚓ The Associated Press’ Tim Sullivan has a powerful tale on how COVID-19 devastated Central Falls. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Jack Reed said Sunday that he supported changing the role of military commanders in the prosecution of service members on sexual-assault charges, signaling his backing for a bipartisan proposal that would instead assign independent prosecutors to handle sexual assault allegations in the military. Read more.

⚓ Twenty-nine soldiers from Rhode Island will be remembered and represented by combat boots adorned with an American flag as part of the fifth annual “Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial” at Fort Adams in Newport. Read more.

⚓ Three more people were charged in a shooting in Providence that injured nine people. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The Rhode Island Board of Education is holding its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

⚓ Health advocates and elected officials will kick off a “week of action” to urge passage of a new tax on sugary drinks.

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee continues budgets discussions at 5:30 p.m.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.