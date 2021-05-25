Jesse Mermell, former congressional candidate, donates kidney: ‘It just felt like the obvious thing to do’

“Rosina Needs a Kidney” was the self-explanatory name of the page. Rosina Lucibello, an attorney whom Mermell had known for more than a decade through Democratic circles and women in politics events, was suffering from end-stage renal disease, and she had taken to Facebook to search for a live kidney donor.

Last fall, not long after losing a Democratic primary for Congress, Jesse Mermell was scrolling through Facebook when she came across a friend in need.

Lucibello wrote that she needed someone with Type A blood. Mermell had it. And it felt right for other reasons. In high school, Mermell had worked the front desk at a dialysis clinic, and she remembered the painful struggles of families bringing in their loved ones for frequent, exhausting treatments. She knew Lucibello well, and respected her deeply, though the women were friends more in the sense of Facebook connections than in spending time together outside their political work.

Mermell submitted an anonymous online form offering to be vetted further as a match, figuring the odds were slim. Mostly likely, that was as far as it would go.

“Maybe I could help,” Mermell, 41, recalled thinking at the time in an interview with the Globe. “It just felt like the obvious thing to do.”

Months later, on May 18, the two women were wheeled separately into surgery at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Now, as they both recover at home, Mermell’s left kidney is making itself at home in Lucibello’s left side, sharing space with Lucibello’s own kidneys, which have some minimal function remaining.

Early signs are all good, said Lucibello, who went home Sunday afternoon with a suite of medications to take, feeling like she has been given a second chance.

Lucibello, who turns 44 on Thursday, has Type 1 diabetes, and has suffered from kidney disease for years. The illness runs in her family — her biological father was also a kidney transplant recipient — and hers began to escalate last fall. She started dialysis in January, opting for a less invasive version of the treatment, peritoneal dialysis, which she could undergo at home, sometimes for more than nine hours a day, while still working remotely.

As her illness worsened last year, her doctors told her she was a good candidate for a transplant. Lucibello knew she could spend years waiting on the organ transplant list, or she could seek a live donor. She had no relatives who could do it, so she went online.

After a long process of tests, scans, and questions — in just one day, Mermell recalled, health care workers drew 17 vials of her blood — Mermell learned a few months ago that she was a match.

She was the one to break the good news to Lucibello one weekday evening, calling as she paced back and forth across her living room in Brookline. Lucibello picked up from a noisy pet store, where she was shopping for a gift for a friend’s dog.

“I was just calling to see if you’d like a kidney,” Mermell said, repeating it a few times so Lucibello could hear over the pop music playing on the radio in the store.

Both women were soon crying. Shortly after, they were scheduled for surgery in May.

“Every breath I take from now on is because of Jesse Mermell,” Lucibello said in an interview this week. “The world needs to see more people like Jesse.”

Both women praised the care they received at Beth Israel.

Mermell, who lost a Democratic primary last year to Representative Jake Auchincloss, declined to speak about any future political plans. She and Lucibello both said they hope their experience will spur others to consider live donation, whether to a friend, family member, or stranger.

Mermell explained that she had an entirely separate team evaluating her as a donation candidate, making her feel secure in the process and confident that her health was at the heart of every decision.

“I had no idea how incredibly thorough that process was until I went down this road,” Mermell said.

Federal data show nearly 91,000 Americans are currently waiting for a kidney donation. 13,586 transplants were performed from January to April of this year, including 2,051 involving a living donor. Living donor kidney donations, which must come from people in good health, offer better outcomes.

Lucibello said she doesn’t have the words to express her gratitude.

“A donor has to dig down deep and really think it through,” Lucibello said. “She inspired me to keep being strong. … She got me to May 18.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.