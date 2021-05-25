Jon Santiago touts the backing of House speaker, other legislative leaders in mayoral bid

“Jon has the unique talents to take this city by the neck and lift it,” said Mariano. “Because he’s a worker. . . . He understands how to compromise. He understands how to get things done.”

House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, and Majority Leader Claire Cronin, an Easton Democrat, were among 16 state representatives to appear with Santiago on Tuesday in the South End, extolling the second-term lawmaker’s ability to quickly navigate the 160-member House.

State Representative Jon Santiago is enlisting Massachusetts House leaders from beyond Boston to help boost his mayoral bid, arguing that his support within legislative circles outside the city would still give Boston a leg up on Beacon Hill.

Santiago, a South End Democrat, has leaned on his backing in the State House early in his campaign, touting endorsements from state Representative Aaron Michlewitz, a North End Democrat and the chamber’s budget chairman, and Michael Moran, a Brighton Democrat and its assistant majority leader.

West Roxbury’s Edward F. Coppinger, Allston’s Kevin Honan, and Charlestown’s Dan Ryan have also backed Santiago in the six-person mayoral field, giving him swaths of support within the chamber’s moderate Democratic leadership.

“Boston is the economic engine of the entire commonwealth,” Santiago said. “It’s important that the mayor of Boston has strong relationships with the Legislature. . . . As the only candidate from Beacon Hill, we have that.”

The majority of those who appeared with Santiago on Tuesday do not represent Boston, and it’s unclear how much sway endorsements from beyond the city’s borders will play into voters’ decision-making, even with the sway Mariano, Cronin, and others have over what becomes law in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. On Tuesday, Santiago also added the support of lawmakers such as Speaker Pro Tempore Kate Hogan of Stow, Representative Frank Moran of Lawrence, and Representative Jim O’Day of West Boylston.

Mariano, who ascended to the speakership in December, earned a bachelor’s degree from nearby Northeastern University, noting at one point he “did attend school right around the corner from here.”

“I won’t tell my story about my cars in this neighborhood,” the 74-year-old quipped.

Later, Santiago thanked Mariano for “coming all the way to the South End.” Mariano then jokingly added in an aside that he was “afraid my car’s gonna get stolen,” prompting chuckling from other lawmakers in the group.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.