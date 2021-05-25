Judge denies Boston Police Commissioner White’s motion for injunction that would block his firing

The embattled White was placed on leave in February, two days after he was sworn-in, following questions about decades-old domestic violence allegations. An independent investigation followed, the result of which was publicly released earlier this month. The report from that probe was scathing, detailing a pattern of alleged domestic abuse by White and a culture of fear and coverup within the Boston Police Department.

Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White on Tuesday lost his initial effort to block Acting Mayor Kim Janey from removing him as the city’s top cop, with a Suffolk Superior Court judge denying White’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

Janey had moved to oust White from his police commissioner post, but White countered by filing a request for a restraining order and preliminary injunction in Suffolk Superior Court to stop his removal. That thwarted Janey — at least temporarily — from firing the city’s police commissioner. The legal standoff between White and Janey has meant uncertainty and controversy atop the nation’s oldest police force, which has been buffeted by scandal in recent months.

Judge Heidi Brieger took the matter under advisement after a court hearing last Thursdayand issued her ruling on Tuesday.

“[T]he Court concludes that the Commissioner is not entitled to an injunction because he is unlikely to succeed on the merits and has failed to show irreparable harm,” Brieger wrote in her ruling.

White was accused in 1999 of striking and threatening to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, as well as allegedly hitting a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident in 1993. He was never convicted of any crime and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

At last week’s court hearing, his attorney, Nicholas B. Carter, said there was no cause to fire White and “no actual evidence” to back up the accusations. He also disparaged a report last week that detailed the allegations against White, saying it was “highly defamatory” and relied on “unidentified witnesses, perhaps entirely on hearsay.”

“We need to pause in the rush to judgment here,” Carter said. “We’re talking about a person’s life.”

The case has engulfed city politics, with all six major mayoral candidates saying that White could not continue as the city’s police commissioner.

Additionally, former Boston police commissioner William Gross, who is White’s friend and predecessor as the department’s leader, said in an explosive court filing last week that former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh knew about White’s internal affairs history when Walsh appointed him to lead the force.

Such a claim directly contradicted Walsh who has insisted since February that he did not know about the accusations detailed in the commissioner’s internal affairs history.

“There is no way anyone is brought onto the command staff without such a briefing to the mayor and approval by the mayor,” said Gross in his two-page affidavit. “The city, including Mayor Walsh, was aware no later than January 2014 of White’s IA [internal affairs] record.”

Walsh, now the nation’s labor secretary, reiterated that he didn’t know of the past domestic violence allegations against White.

“As I said on February 3, I was not aware of these serious allegations until after I appointed White as police commissioner,” Walsh said in a statement released by the Department of Labor. “Neither the allegations nor the internal affairs files were shared with me in 2014, or during any other consideration of Dennis White. Had I known, I would not have chosen him for police commissioner or any other role.”

This breaking news story will be updated.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.