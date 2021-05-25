Mass. is the healthiest state in the country, according to a new survey

Massachusetts ranked in the top 10 for a number of health factors the survey assessed, including well-being as it pertains to finances, socializing, purpose, physical health, community health, housing and transportation, health care access, and food access, according to a statement from Sharecare and BU.

A report released Tuesday by Sharecare, a digital health company, and Boston University’s School of Public Health found that in 2020, Massachusetts topped all other states in community well-being, while Mississippi came in last.

Massachusetts is the healthiest state in the country, according to a new survey.

Massachusetts improved its position from the 2019 community well-being ranking, when it landed the No. 2 spot, after Hawaii. The most recent report put Hawaii behind Massachusetts on the list.

The top 10 healthiest states in 2020 were Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, California, Connecticut, Washington, Colorado and Utah. And the bottom 10 states on the ranking were Indiana, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

The top nine states “all have populations with generally lower-than-average individual health risk factors and better-than-average social determinants of health,” the statement said.

Sharecare and BU surveyed more than 450,000 adults across all 50 states to assess individual health risk factors like physical health, community and social bonds, the ability to manage finances to achieve their goals, and strength of purpose in daily life, and analyzed data from more than 600 sources for social determinants of health associated with community outcomes, like access to health care, food and resources, housing and transportation, and economic security.

The residents of the top ten healthiest states also “say they enjoy supportive relationships and love in their life; have the tools to manage their economic life to increase financial security and reduce stress, regardless of income; and have access to high-quality healthcare and jobs, on top of their better physical health.”

The survey also found that from 2019 to 2020, community well-being mostly stayed the same, increasing slightly from 60.2 in 2019 to 60.5 in 2020. Zero represents the lowest-possible well-being score while 100 is the highest.

Physical and social well-being increased across the country from 2019 to 2020, while financial well-being decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top nine healthiest states voted for President Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while the 10 states determined to be the least healthy in the country, except for New Mexico, voted for former president Donald Trump, the survey found.

