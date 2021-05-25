Natick Nights returns for the summer

With the statewide easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Natick is gearing for the return of a summertime program that brings weekly activities to the downtown.

Starting June 3, Natick Nights will be presenting entertainment and art work in Natick Center each Thursday in June and July from 5 to 7:30 p.m. This year’s program will feature different themed nights, ranging from one focused on children and family, to another on health and wellness, and to yet another on history.

An initiative of the nonprofit Natick Center Cultural District, Natick Nights has become an annual tradition in town since it was launched in 2016, but last year it was mostly virtual due to the pandemic.